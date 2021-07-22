Ask a Ranger: Mount Elden -- Flagstaff's other volcano

Mount Elden is also unusual in that the injection of the stiff magma uplifted the sedimentary bedrock on the mountain's eastern side. These once flat-lying sedimentary rocks (which also form the walls of Oak Creek Canyon) are now orientated vertically here. The interpretation is that as the magma was forced up, it rotated the layers upward, like a trapdoor opening.

Indigenous people also used the Mount Elden dacite in the construction of their pueblos, including using dacite temper in their pottery! It’s true that from fiery origins, warm hearths and homes can provide a restful night's sleep.

Wayne Ranney is a geologist, river guide, author and retired professor of geology living in Flagstaff. He has authored numerous books including "Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau" and "Carving Grand Canyon." Wayne is the recipient of the 2021 John D. Haun Award, given by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has received other national and regional honors for his writing, lectures, blog postings and guiding.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger column to askaranger@gmail.com.