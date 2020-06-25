Ask a Ranger: More than meets the eye on McMillan Mesa

Most Flagstaff residents enjoy Buffalo Park as a place to get some exercise or fresh air. Additionally, it is one of the few places within the city where you can "stand tall" and see beyond the trees to obtain a view of the forest.
The park, beckoning the lover of nature, is located primarily on McMillan Mesa and provides wide, expansive northward views of Mt. Elden and the San Francisco Peaks, and southward to Mormon Mountain.
Have you ever wondered about the origin of the Buffalo Park landscape itself? Can a flat landscape like this -- which some people might call boring -- tell an interesting story as well? The geology of McMillan Mesa holds secrets not readily apparent to the untrained eye, secrets that afford a no less interesting part of Flagstaff’s earthly heritage.
McMillan Mesa, like many other localities in and around Flagstaff, is capped by relatively flat basalt lava flows. Basalt is a type of volcanic rock that, when erupted, flows readily away from its source or vent area. The low amount of silica within basalt makes it less viscous, enabling it to flow for long distances.
The lava flow capping McMillan Mesa probably came from the southwest, specifically from Woody Ridge near Woody Mountain. An alternative possibility is that the basalt came from near the Dry Lake Hills but the evidence for the Woody Ridge source is preferred here. The red-hot lava erupted from a volcano about six million years ago and oozed from its vent down the northeast regional slope. This was long before the San Francisco Peaks or Mt. Elden were even a gleam in Mother Nature’s eye.
The lava’s downhill flow was blocked by some obstacle that has since eroded away. Stand on the eastern edge of McMillan Mesa: here a cliff of red Moenkopi formation and pebbly Shinarump conglomerate once stood high above the mesa. Today, cliffs of these formations are located about 35 miles north of Flagstaff, along US Highway 89 just this side of Cameron. The slightly tilted layers of sedimentary rock eroded and “retreated” downslope through time.
Imagine the scene six million years ago! A nascent volcano erupts on Woody Ridge and as the gases within it are exhausted, molten magma wells up within the cone. This magma ultimately finds (or creates) a break in the side of the volcano where it spills out as a lava flow. The basalt runs downhill (northeast) for miles -- in this case right up against the red cliffs that then covered the present-day site of Coconino High School and the neighborhoods of Sunnyside and Greenlaw. You can still see remnants of these red cliffs in the road cut as you climb the east side of Cedar Avenue. The lava flowed along the base of the cliffs toward the southeast, finally petering out near today’s Route 66. Through time, as the red cliffs retreated to the north, the originally low-lying McMillan Mesa became the high ground.
You might wonder, if the red cliffs are no longer found here, how do we even know they once stood here? A bit of detective work reveals the story. Hidden to all but a keen eye and cryptically tucked beneath the edge of the lava flow is the rocky debris that was eroding off of the cliff. Before the lava arrived, rocks and pebbles were shed off of the cliff and this loose debris became trapped beneath the lava flow, freezing it in time from that rainy afternoon six million years ago (sure — why not?). Detective work and geologic sleuthing at its best.
These are some of the stories that race through my mind as I walk in Buffalo Park today. Sure, I enjoy the exercise and fresh air. But to be a geologist is to inhabit multiple times, through many different scenes of earth history and partially vanished landscapes. Happy time travels in Buffalo Park.
Wayne Ranney is a geologist, river and trail guide, author and retired professor of geology living in Flagstaff. He is a well-respected author of numerous award-winning books, including "Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau" and "Carving Grand Canyon." Most recently, he is the recipient of the 2018 American Association of Petroleum Geologists' Geosciences in the Media Award and has received other national and regional honors for his writing, lectures, blog postings and guiding.
The author wishes to thank Richard Holm, who knows a great deal about lava flows in the Flagstaff region and who initially found evidence for the cliff debris that lies beneath McMillan Mesa.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
