Ask a Ranger: More than meets the eye on McMillan Mesa

These are some of the stories that race through my mind as I walk in Buffalo Park today. Sure, I enjoy the exercise and fresh air. But to be a geologist is to inhabit multiple times, through many different scenes of earth history and partially vanished landscapes. Happy time travels in Buffalo Park.

Wayne Ranney is a geologist, river and trail guide, author and retired professor of geology living in Flagstaff. He is a well-respected author of numerous award-winning books, including "Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau" and "Carving Grand Canyon." Most recently, he is the recipient of the 2018 American Association of Petroleum Geologists' Geosciences in the Media Award and has received other national and regional honors for his writing, lectures, blog postings and guiding.

The author wishes to thank Richard Holm, who knows a great deal about lava flows in the Flagstaff region and who initially found evidence for the cliff debris that lies beneath McMillan Mesa.

