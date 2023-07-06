Disc golf is a fundamentally underappreciated sport. It's not just a few teenagers tossing Frisbees around. For starters, those aren't Frisbees, they're specialized discs: drivers, mid-ranges, putters and everything in between. There are disc golfers of all ages, from kindergartners through 80-year-olds.

As it happens, your humble author was the 2007 Grandmaster Amateur Champion of Texas. But I have a fair amount to be humble about. Allow me to break my title down for you: "Grandmaster" means I was over 50 at the time; "Amateur" means they gave me a bunch of new discs, but zero money; and "Champion" means I beat those other four guys! But leaving this, my favorite (and almost only truthful) joke, aside ...

The real deal

... is fast approaching Flagstaff, because one of the premier disc golf tournaments in the whole dang world for 2023 will take place right here this coming weekend! Nine hundred professional and amateur disc golfers — some of them among the highest rated in the world — will duke it out for 32 divisional titles, separated by gender and age groupings, over five days in the PDGA (Professional Disc Golfers Association) Masters Disc Golf World Championship.

If you haven't spent time watching disc golf up close and personal, this will be your best chance to enjoy spectating. You will see some of the finest disc golfers in each respective age bracket, and you will witness a number of disc golf's "longest arms": athletes whose drives sail for amazing distances. It's one of those things you have to see to believe.

Tourney rounds will be played at six different Flagstaff courses over five days, beginning Tuesday, July 11. Little America has popped up two temporary (but which someday may become permanent) courses, the "long course" and the "crew course." These are between their main building and Herold Ranch Road. Other Flagstaff courses featured in the tourney are the permanent courses at Fort Tuthill County Park, Thorpe Park and McPherson Park, plus the main course on the Northern Arizona University campus.

Spectating will be free at the three park courses and at NAU. At the two Little America courses, spectator passes can be purchased for $10 per person. That's not simply to help reimburse Little America for converting its property into temporary courses, but also because a goodly percentage of the highest-rated disc golfers will be competing there, plus the two courses Little America offer very attractive viewing and backdrops for photography.

Thank-yous

Our local Flagstaff Disc Golf Club is the official host of the tournament; its members performed much of the course preparation and on-site work that made this tournament possible. Numerous local businesses are sponsoring the tournament: Peace Surplus, Twin Arrows Casino/Resort, Flagstaff Subaru, Snow Mountain River, Kahtoola, Nackard Pepsi and Discover Flagstaff. Without the financial and logistical support provided by these local businesses, the World Championship would likely be taking place in some far-distant corner of the globe.

And special kudos go once more to Little America, which will serve as headquarters for the tournament and host the tournament banquet on the evening of July 11. Little America will also host an amazing art fair on Saturday, July 15, featuring works by more than 30 of northern Arizona's premier artists. You needn't be a disc golfer to come and enjoy the art.

Please support and reward our local businesses and artists!

A piece of the action?

And finally, if you'd like an inside view of the 2023 Masters World Championships, the PDGA is asking for volunteers to assist with player check-ins, spotting and other roles. You can access the volunteer application page online via pdga.com/2023mastersworlds, and then selecting the "Volunteer" link to sign up. Support your local World Championships!

Alternatively, perhaps you'd like to buy a piece of the action? On Wednesday, July 12, there will be a "Fly Mart" at Little America from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Kahtoola, Flagstaff's premier outdoor equipment design and manufacturer, all of the major disc golf gear manufacturers will be selling discs, disc bags, etc. from their booths, including many items unique to Flagstaff's Masters World Championships.