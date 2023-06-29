In the American Southwest, it seems we have a love-hate relationship with the prairie dog.

Environmentalists and nature-lovers view them as cute and highly social animals that are also an important part of the natural ecosystem. On the other hand, prairie dogs are often viewed as pests, and threats to agriculture and other land uses.

They dig extensive burrows that can damage crops and ruin landscaping and other infrastructure. Sometimes prairie dogs are blamed for the spread of diseases that can affect livestock.

As a keystone species of the grassland ecosystem, the prairie dog supports the health and well-being of all the species that live there. They help maintain biodiversity by enriching the soil, contributing to a diverse plant community, and providing food and shelter for other animals.

The Gunnison’s prairie dog (Cynomys gunnisoni), named after Captain John W. Gunnison, an American explorer and surveyor, is a medium-sized burrowing member of the squirrel family. Prairie dogs have a light-brown coat, intermixed with black-colored hairs and a mostly white tail. Prairie dogs' eyes are located on the sides of their heads, giving them wide peripheral vision, good for spotting predators. This particular prairie dog is primarily distributed in the American Southwest region of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and in northern Mexico.

The Gunnison’s prairie dog was first identified as a distinct species in 1858 at the Smithsonian Institution.

Prairie dog habitats include meadows, grasslands, high desert and floodplains where colonies are often found in areas of rabbitbrush, sagebrush and saltbush. These animals establish large “prairie dog towns” with intricate systems of burrows, which can have up to several hundred residents. Prairie dogs form complex social communities, with each burrow having a dominant male, several females and their offspring. During the warm weather season, they are most active above ground in the early morning and late afternoon and in cooler weather are active throughout the day. During inclement weather, prairie dogs retreat to their burrows.

While above ground, they make social contact, groom themselves, watch for predators, dig their burrows and feed on dry grasses, herbs, seeds, and leaves. From about November through March, prairie dogs remain in a state of hibernation; without food or water, relying on stored fat and physiological adaptations that slow their metabolisms.

The prairie dog’s system of communication is sophisticated, using a variety of vocalizations such as screams, barks, and whistles. These serve to warn of danger, attract mates and defend territories. Their bark is a combination of high-pitched syllables used to identify various predators. There is also a different sound used for an "all-clear" signal. There may be up to 11 distinct warning calls used by the prairie dog.

Of particular interest to those of us in northern Arizona is the work of Con Slobodchikoff, a researcher and professor emeritus at Northern Arizona University. Professor Slobodchikoff conducted extensive studies of prairie dog colonies in northern Arizona and elsewhere. His conclusion was that the vocalizations of prairie dogs are so detailed and complex that they qualify as a true language.

Despite their important role in the grassland ecosystem, prairie dogs are under threat from predation, habitat destruction and fragmentation. Grassland has increasingly been converted for such uses as agriculture, commerce, urban development, and energy extraction.

Efforts to protect the Gunnison’s Prairie Dog have included habitat protection and restoration, predator control, and captive breeding programs. However, these efforts have been hindered because prairie dogs are still considered by many to be pests and consequently there has been limited political will to protect them. Some effort has been made over the past 20 years to relocate selected colonies in northern Arizona. One project in 2018 relocated 105 prairie dogs from a colony in Flagstaff to make way for a proposed new hotel. When that project was ultimately canceled, the colony of prairie dogs soon re-populated the site.

Regardless of how you view them, the Gunnison’s prairie dog is an integral and enduring part of the grassland ecosystem; a most critical part of the circle of life on the Colorado Plateau.