Ask a Ranger: Looking at Western Message Petroglyphs

Viewed as a whole, albeit through a dusty, sepia lens, we can begin to see the travels of a small group of eccentric individuals, all in-the-know, sharing their secret handshake, and moving about the western U.S. at the close of the 19th century.

If you want to learn more about the history of Western Message Petroglyphs, you can access a YouTube video lecture at https://www.youtube.com/watch?V=U7mN9tQ84sA&t=4163s (begin viewing at approximately the 6 minute, 30 second mark).

Leigh Marymor is a Research Associate at the Museum of Northern Arizona and a past president of the American Rock Art Research Association. His interest in North American and world rock art spans more than 40 years.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger-guided walks and talks in the Flagstaff area.

Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.