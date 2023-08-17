Flagstaff boasts an abundance of sinkholes, courtesy of our extensive local outcrops of Permian-aged Kaibab Formation.

Well-known local sinkholes include the unnamed one(s) on the far side of Lower Lake Mary dam (which prevented Lower Lake Mary from ever filling to its intended level), and the Bottomless Pit (north of E. Old Walnut Canyon Road, near Continental Park). Like the Lower Lake Mary sinkholes, the Bottomless Pit occasionally drains a lake. "Lake Continental" (aka "Big Fill Lake") forms whenever the Rio de Flag carries sufficient runoff to back up behind the culverts that carry it under Route 66 and the railroad. Lake Continental most recently formed during the Spring runoff this past April, when the Bottomless Pit performed its usual magic of swallowing enough water to limit local flooding.

But to my knowledge the largest sinkhole in the vicinity of Flagstaff is an unnamed one (herein styled the "Big Sink") in the forest north of Hwy 180, east of Hart Prairie Road (FS-151), and west of Taylor Spring (northwest of Fort Valley, and specifically northwest of the end of N. Roundtree Rd). With its 70-foot depth, the Big Sink is large and deep enough that it contains its own little forest, including Douglas firs and abundant aspens, unlike the surrounding ponderosa forest. The floor of the sink also sports abundant snowberry, huckleberry and honeysuckle.

Basalt forms the surrounding lip of the Big Sink, part of a wide lava flow that emanated from Hart Prairie shield volcano vent a few miles west of the San Francisco Peaks. Basalt does not erode chemically like limestone or other carbonate rocks. Consequently it's reasonable to assume that the Big Sink was present (in some form) before the basalt flow, that it was covered by basalt, but thereafter it "swallowed" its basalt cap and formed (or reformed) its present depression shape. This was an impressive feat of erosion.

The two likeliest ways this happened are: 1) an exceptionally large cavern in the underlying Kaibab Formation collapsed under the added weight of the basalt cap, or more likely IMHO, 2) the Big Sink sits atop a deep-seated collapse breccia pipe. Collapse breccia pipes are not uncommon in our region; they originate via cave collapse at depth in the Redwall Limestone, which propagates upward as overlying sedimentary formations fracture and collapse into the underlying void space. Breccia pipes serve as conduits where surface waters can descend to deep aquifers, where the mixing of oxygenated surface water and anoxic deep-aquifer water frequently promotes metal-rich mineralization.

A second striking topographic feature lies close to the Big Sink: a relatively deep (up to 50 feet) stream channel just upslope of the sinkhole. This stream drains a good portion of Hart Prairie (including the small stream lined with Bebb willows) as well as runoff from the area of the AZ Snowbowl complex and ski basin.

It's normal for streams to incise more deeply where gradients are steeper, but it's curious the way this particular channel flows directly toward the Big Sink, only to swerve away within the last tens of yards, splitting into multiple shallow channels as it does so. Did this stream once drain directly into the Big Sink, but alter its course in more recent geologic time?

Suggesting a stream channel course change based on proximity may sound arbitrary: a "just so" story. And yet it's difficult to imagine the Big Sink "swallowing" its basalt cap and subsiding as deeply as it has, during the last 700,000 years (the age date of the shield volcano, and a relatively brief time span geologically), without a sizable volume of water draining through it, more than simply the direct rainfall. There can be valid reasons for stories to be "just so."

In case you've never seen the Big Sink, and wish to check it out yourself, a team of Roving Rangers will lead a Ranger-guided hike to the Big Sink during the coming week. In addition to the Big Sink, the hike will spotlight stretches of the old Beale Wagon Road and the Grand Canyon Stagecoach Trail. Consult the accompanying list of this week's Roving Ranger Activities for details.