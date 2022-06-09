Ask a Ranger: '…I came alive in Arizona…': Mesa Ranch School in the early 1900s

"...I came alive in Arizona..."

This quote from Tad Nichols, a student at Arizona’s first ranch school, describes his reaction to experiencing Arizona’s unending adventures -- so different from life in his native Connecticut. He so appreciated his unique high school days that he spent his remaining days in Arizona.

The school, El Pueblo Bonito, opened in 1902 near Mesa for the fall and spring terms, and it offered a one-month summer session in Flagstaff. Students, usually teenage boys from wealthy Eastern families, gained the experience of rural Arizona under the guidance of Headmaster H. David Evans, an Englishman who had emigrated to the U.S. in 1898. The school featured excellent academics, time to explore and rustic accommodations.

Each student was assigned a horse to tend to and learned riding, roping and rodeo. Additionally, they milked cows and sheared sheep. Unchaperoned weekend camping trips taught common sense and self-reliance, and offered the opportunity to learn about the desert environment.

The first optional horseback summer session in Flagstaff took place in 1903. Not long after, Evans purchased land in Flagstaff to accommodate the summer term each year. After the 10-day horse ride from Mesa to Flagstaff, about 12 students would rest at the summer headquarters known as Evancoyd, then, on horseback, explore the Grand Canyon, Canyon de Chelly, Grand Falls and other northern Arizona points. They also prepared for the college entrance exams at Flagstaff High School.

Evancoyd was near today’s City of Flagstaff Fire Station No. 3 and Lockett House (aka Grand Canyon Trust) across the Rio de Flag on Fort Valley Road. After this monthlong session, most students went home to await anxiously their return for the fall term; happy to be cowboys before beginning careers in family businesses, politics or higher education.

One of the favorite teachers was Lionel F. ”Major” Brady (1880–1963), who began with the school in 1910. He earned the title of “Major” from his service in the Boer War. Energetic and enthusiastic just like the students, Brady was interested in everything: botany, geology, archaeology and paleontology, and shared this fervor with his students.

Brady became manager, along with A.D. Carlisle, of the Mesa location after Evans began another school near Tucson called the Evans Ranch School. The Mesa location became the Mesa Ranch School. Evans sold Evancoyd in 1928 and then sold his other Arizona properties and left the state.

Brady opened a new Flagstaff summer location in 1927 on a site near Elden Spring. The site included cabins, kitchen, barns and corrals. The group left Mesa for Flagstaff about May 1 and they, too, traveled to various northern Arizona points: at the Grand Canyon, their desert-bred horses bucked and reared while going down narrow Grandview Trail, and the students wisely dismounted and walked their horses down to the Colorado River.

They also participated in geological and archaeological expeditions, and during a journey through the Navajo reservation, they camped in an arroyo. When a nearby trading post owner commented upon the students’ unawareness of flash flooding, his wife answered, “It’s not their fault, they were born and raised in the East.”

Brady met Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) co-founders Harold and Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton early on. The Coltons spent every other summer in the southwest, usually renting a Flagstaff property, including Evancoyd in 1921. Upon the Coltons' relocation to Flagstaff in 1926, they became involved with a committee to enlarge the existing museum -- which led to the opening of MNA in 1928.

Brady became a member of the MNA staff for several decades and the MNA Geology building is named in his honor. He introduced Colton to Mesa Ranch student and eager birder Randolph “Pat” Jenks, whom Colton encouraged and subsequently made an MNA researcher. (Subsequent Ask a Ranger columns will tell more tales of the lives and careers of Pat Jenks and Tad Nichols.)

The 1930s depression, followed by World War II, precipitated a decline in the enrollment of Mesa School students and the school closed. Brady transferred the Mesa property to the Episcopal church and the site later served as a POW camp for Italian soldiers. The Flagstaff property also served as an Episcopal church camp and later a camp for deaf children, until it was razed in 2004.

Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian and has published five books on local history. The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer. Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com.

