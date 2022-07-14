Ask a Ranger: Hummingbirds, a familiar buzz in the air in Flagstaff

Around April 15 every year, people in Flagstaff start hearing a buzz in the air. Newcomers are sometimes surprised to learn that this whirring sound is not made by insects, but by hummingbirds.

Even though there are almost no flowers blooming here in April, and nighttime temperatures regularly dip below freezing, broadtailed hummingbirds choose that month to travel from balmy Mexico to chilly northern Arizona. They travel alone; males — whose wings make the peculiar trilling sound while the bird is in flight — generally arrive first. The birds dine on small insects, especially spiders, and have been observed drinking sap from holes drilled in trees by other birds.

Broadtailed hummingbirds (Selasphorus platycercus) are sometimes confused with ruby-throated hummingbirds, because broadtailed males sport deep red gorgets, or throat feathers. Ruby-throated males have similar gorgets, but ruby-throats are almost never found in the Western states. White tips on the tail feathers of the broadtailed species make them easy to distinguish. They sometimes tip their tails upward while feeding or spread their tail feathers while flying.

Hummingbirds of all species feed on nectar from nutrient-rich flora, preferring red-colored and tubular-shaped varieties. It is believed that flowers such as penstemons or scarlet gilia (Ipomopsis aggregata) evolved in tandem with hummingbirds, because the birds perform pollinating services for the plants as they travel from plant to plant while feeding on their nectar.

Flagstaff residents know to put out their feeders as soon as they hear the broadtailed males’ wings trilling in April. Observers believe that individual birds return to the same feeders for several years. A mixture of one part table sugar to four parts tap water, gently boiled and allowed to cool, creates the synthetic nectar that the birds require to maintain their high-energy lifestyle.

The later-arriving female broadtails, less colorful and skinnier, are ready to breed and nest upon arrival. Females are especially in need of nutrition. Each builds her small nest by herself, often in the same location where she nested the previous year. Males do not assist with nest-building, nor do they incubate eggs, or help to feed the young birds. Instead, the males gallivant off to mate with other females!

Because of the nestlings’ need for protein, the mother broadtail brings partially digested insects to the babies, using her long bill to push the squashed aphids or spiders down their little throats. The young leave the nest within a month of hatching.

As broadtails are nesting in northern Arizona, another species arrives: the aggressive Rufous hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus). These small but feisty birds migrate 2,000 miles from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, often as far as Alaska, each spring. Those high latitudes are where they breed. Their northbound journey takes them through California, so we don’t see these hummingbirds in Flagstaff until mid-summer, when they are homeward bound. Around the Fourth of July, you will see tiny, chunky, copper-colored males and females at feeders and flowers. Some of these birds are relative newborns, just a month out of the nest.

The nature of the 3-inch-long Rufous hummingbird is to be territorially aggressive. Silent and stealthy as they chase other birds, these birds are not protecting their nests or their young: it is all about their personal food supply. Southbound migration takes Rufous hummingbirds through Arizona, but despite their signature color they do not breed in the Copper State.

Broadtailed and Rufous hummingbirds visit Flagstaff every summer in large numbers. Other species are occasionally seen here: Anna's, black-chinned and Costa varieties, according to Arizona Daily Sun (Svea Conrad, Aug. 2, 2020). But we can always count on the return of two hummingbird species to our mountain town every year: Broadtails in April, and Rufous in July. Both hummingbird species will be gone from Flagstaff by October. Flagstaff bird lovers can visit nearby Sedona to see several species that stay there yearround.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff (open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) maintains a dozen hummingbird feeders on its 90 acres of gardens. It's an ideal place for watching and photographing these lovely birds.