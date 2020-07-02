Ask a Ranger: How the Central Arizona Railroad steamed up

You can see several sections of the old Central Arizona: the Oak Creek line as you drive Hwy 89 above the switchbacks, walk along it on the Flagstaff Urban Trail at Fort Tuthill, catch miles of the East Newman line along Old Munds Highway, get a glimpse of it at the south end of Mormon Lake, or gaze down upon the Mill Park line at Coconino County's Rogers Lake overlook.

The Central Arizona Railroad’s 50-year history ended in 1941 when the Saginaw & Manistee Lumber Company, a longtime competitor, leased the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company's assets, and in 1953 Southwest Lumber acquired the lease and the following year exercised its option to purchase the Arizona Lumber and Timber Company.

Southwest Lumber continued to use the railroad until 1966, the last year a locomotive pulled a load of logs to the Southwest's Butler Avenue mill, ending over 80 years of steam locomotives chugging through the woods of northern Arizona.

Never was a passenger ticket sold (although there was a station), but certain Sundays when the logging operations were idle, folks could hop aboard the railroad for recreation.

One of those locomotives, Two Spot (No. 25) — a 1911 Baldwin locomotive purchased used in 1925 by the Central Arizona — is now parked downtown along old Railroad Avenue (now Historic Route 66). Locomotives like Two Spot would have steamed up the old grade Solie and I were walking on.

Richard McGaugh was born in Flagstaff Arizona, grew up in Fort Valley, and after a career with the City of Flagstaff, now takes on Roving Rangering and northern Arizona history.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

