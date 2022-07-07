Ask a Ranger: Having the gall to learn about plants

Have you ever been hiking and seen a strange small growth on a plant, something that’s not a fruit, seed or bud? Something that might be red as a berry, or yellow or orange as a fruit? Or might have the shape of a little flying saucer, a Ping-Pong ball, a giant coronavirus, a fuzz ball, a strawberry, a Fabergé egg, a sea anemone or smooth velvet? One type is as large as a potato!

If you have, then chances are you were looking at one of thousands of kinds of plant galls!

What the heck are these galls?

Galls are curiously shaped, harmless tumor-like growths found on bushes and trees. They form whenever eggs or spores have been deposited on a plant by a wide variety of tiny insects (including wasps, midges, aphids and mites) or in the case of spores, by mistletoe fungi.

The tiny insects can be as small as a comma or as large as a grain of rice. These insects commonly seek out specific host plants: oaks, sycamores, rabbitbrush, catclaw, native roses, creosote and many others to lay their eggs upon. They’ll lay eggs in just about every plant part from stems or leaves to buds, flowers or roots.

For their part, the plants initially protect themselves by isolating the eggs in hardened capsules, but when the eggs hatch, the insect larvae begin eating the plant from the inside out, triggering galls to grow and begin taking on varied, whimsical shapes and colors.

Some galls, like Papery Oak Apples that grow on live oaks, take plant armoring a step further. The gall-producing insects, tiny wasp larvae smaller than mosquitoes, employ a still-mysterious trigger to force the gall to exude a sugary honeydew that attracts honeypot ants, bees and wasps. Swarming the galls, ants such as the honeypots actively protect the gall, the larvae inside, and eventually the emerging adults, defending them from a host of hungry spiders, lizards, chickadees and nuthatches. As amazing as this miniature world is, there are even smaller parasites that lay eggs or feed on the tiny gall-producers themselves.

In one of nature’s strangest twists, each spring some tiny wasps eat their way out of their galls to daylight and fly off, only to live another couple of days. Amazingly, they use this brief time to lay the season’s second clutch of eggs, which will all hatch as females who will all create galls of an entirely different shape.

There is enough magic in nature to last a naturalist studying cecidology — the study of plant galls (known in botany as "cecidia") — a number of lifetimes! A good example was Alfred C. Kinsey, best known for his studies of human sexuality, who counted more than 1,400 species of these tiny creatures.

Galls were studied and used for centuries. Ground and steeped galls have been used as eyewash; charred galls were used for tattoos, hair dye and permanent ink (for printing things including U.S. currency). The Japanese treaty of surrender marking the end of WWII was printed with gall ink.

Who knew the reach and significance of these strange and wonderful life forms?