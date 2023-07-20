Gladwell "Toney" Richardson was born in 1903, a few miles south of Ft. Worth, Texas. As a teenager, he followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles by running a trading post on the Diné Nation, and he pursued that career, off and on, at various locales for 40+ years.

In the mid-1920s, Gladwell began simultaneously pursuing a second career as a writer of Western stories and novels. For the rest of his life, Gladwell wrote so diligently that he was arguably the most prolific author of the 20th century.

Per a close friend's calculation, Gladwell sold more than 60 million words, in 300+ Western novels, a handful of Western histories, and (probably) well over 1,000 serial magazine articles. In his prime (also the prime of Western story magazines), 10–15 of Gladwell's articles could be found each month on the newsstands, the majority appearing under one of his 20–30 pseudonyms: Maurice Kildare, John Winslowe, George Blacksnake, etc.

The other half of the Richardson publishing industry was Gladwell's wife Millie, who edited and typed. The Richardson family home was in west Flagstaff, with Gladwell frequently commuting to Two Guns or other trading posts.

Those numerous pseudonyms are one reason why "Gladwell Richardson" is a lesser known Western brand than, say, "Zane Grey." The other reason is that all but one of Gladwell's hundreds of Western novels were published in Europe, rather than the U.S.

And finally, although Gladwell was an accomplished writer, his forté was the tall-tale short story, accompanied by a convincing patina of verisimilitude. Although it's a dying art today, back before hundreds of TV channels and the internet existed, the telling of tall tales was part of the fabric of life in the Far West.

Gladwell could invent story lines when he had to, but his best writing flowed when he embellished an old, existing tall tale, by adding his own local touches (local landmarks, historical figures, photographs, etc.) to give someone else's tale the feel of plausibility.

Gladwell's best stories, embellished in this fashion, sounded just too good to not be true. A number of these tales live on today, repeated orally as accepted parts of our history. Flagstaffians (and non-Flagstaffians) have looked for lost gold nuggets behind a Grand Canyon waterfall. They've dug for gold bars buried in Rogers Lake (one enterprising guy brought in a backhoe and really dug). The search for "The Lost Treasure of the Padres," silver ingots buried somewhere on Coconino National Forest or Native lands, was celebrated in Chamber of Commerce tourist activities in the late 1940s. And these are just a selection of Gladwell's tales of lost treasures, one of several genres that he practiced.

Gladwell also embellished tales of robberies, murders and bordellos in the ghost town of Canyon Diablo, and the legend of the "Apache Death Cave" at Two Guns. The Death Cave is a good example of his style of embellishment. Gladwell was castigated online recently for inventing this gruesome story of Apache raiders burned to death by the local Diné: "Everything we know about the Apache Death Cave comes from this man." Actually, Gladwell — writing as "Maurice Kildare" — merely took a tale he had heard from a previous Two Guns Trading Post trader, Harry "Crazy Thunder" Miller, and made it look and sound like local lore, only more gripping.

And then there was the tragic shooting of little Johnny Elden by a muleskinner who was refused admittance to Elden Spring. It's thought that Gladwell overheard this tall tale concocted by a Babbitt cowhand, and worked his embellishment magic upon it, intertwining the tale with genuine local history.

The bottom line is that Gladwell was an inveterate teller of tall tales: he couldn't resist tossing a few freebies into his (supposedly nonfiction) autobiography — "Navajo Trader" — left behind when he passed away in 1980, and published posthumously by University of Arizona Press. Telling stories was simply what the man did, as did many people did back in the day (though none as convincingly as Gladwell), because it was fun and entertaining.

For Gladwell, it was a way of life, and doubled as his source of livelihood.