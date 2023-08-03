Last week I wrote of Gladwell Richardson's entertaining fictions, several of which were incorporated as truthful bits of local lore. With the creation of the 400-acre Mt. Elden Environmental Study Area in 1968 — set aside by the U.S. Forest Service as a protected study, bird sanctuary, and outdoor resource site for Flagstaff's teachers — John Elden's 1880's-era homestead and gravesite became highly-visited in-holdings.

Consequently Richardson's tale of murder — what I call the "Legend of Johnny Elden" — became part of the ESA experience. Two aging interpretative panels greet visitors at the former Elden homestead and gravesites — the second providing chilling details of the 1887 murder (that never happened).

In the 1980's, the Resource Center for Environmental Education (today's 'Willow Bend') and FUSD published Curriculum for the Mt. Elden Environmental Study Area and a 12-part trail guide “A Walk Through Time,” to serve as teacher reference material.

"Walk Through Time" includes a visit to the Elden gravesite where teachers are advised to discuss “the ritual associated with death” with their students, using Richardson’s "facts" about the "murder" of Johnny Elden. How many Flagstaff youngsters have been disturbed by this ghastly frontier fiction — probably more than a thousand?

If the Johnny Elden murder story is not fact, what is it? Is it legend? Is it folklore? The big question remains: what is real here and what is fake? Or, does it even matter?

Perhaps not. As historian Patricia Limerick notes in The Real West, the Real West and the Fake West are coupled together as “virtually Siamese Twins sharing the same circulatory system.” The intellectual and academic surgery required to separate them, “would be an almost guaranteed failure.” (For this historian, it required 18 months of research, travel, and documents from the National Archives to separate Richardson’s fiction from fact.)

In the classic John Ford Western, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, the newspaper editor instructs a fledgling reporter, “This is the West, Sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

Richardson had no intention of printing a legend. He sold his "facts" for money. And, as we have seen, in the process of entertaining readers he also muddled history — considerably.

Yet legends remain important in our lives. Legends help shape our culture and provide insight. They help develop children’s historical appreciation and recognition of historical achievements. Legends help us understand past contradictions. And although they are fictitious, they may be accurate representations.

Five years ago, I had the opportunity to visit Sleepy Hollow, NY, where Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and its famous headless horseman enrich New York’s Hudson River Valley and provide our nation endless Halloween entertainment.

Similarly, with an updating of the Elden story (preferably by replacing the old panels), “The Legend of Johnny Elden” could enrich the telling of our early Flagstaff Territorial story.

The panel at the homestead site could show correct dates and information about the Elden family, to include well-known facts surrounding the hardship of early Flagstaff pioneer life and that Helena was the first pioneer white child born in the Flagstaff area. The panel could note that the Eldens moved to California and that John Elden spent his later years in Alaska.

The panel at the gravesite could be titled "The Legend of Johnny Elden" and provide some information of Gladwell Richardson and a short version of the murder tale, to include how the tale became published in local history books.

The legend could also serve as an allegory for the Atlantic & Pacific Railroad-related wild times in early Flagstaff. Following the railroad's arrival in August 1882, a streak of at least one death per week from downtown shootings extended for fifteen months, to November 1883.

Likewise, the ‘ritual of death’ could be replaced by the sad death of the Eldens’ new baby from illness.

John and Susan Elden homesteaded here in February 1877. They prospered as sheep ranchers despite harsh winters at the foot of Mount Elden. As a ‘sheepman’ (a title of considerable respect), Elden earned enough in seven years to purchase a dairy farm in Cloverdale, California with $5,000 in gold coin.

Gladwell Richardson should have tried to uncover the real story for Golden West magazine. After all, it is much more interesting — especially for teachers.