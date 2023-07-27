My interest in Gladwell “Toney” Richardson began in 2006 when I was working for the National Park Service as a seasonal ranger.

One day, Beth Heil Wilson from Modesto, California, and her extended family came into the office inquiring about the location of the John Elden homestead, the 1887 murder of 6-year-old Johnny Elden and the location of his grave.

Beth is the great-great-granddaughter of Flagstaff pioneer John Elden and his wife Susan. We stayed in touch over the years, and in 2015 I began research into the murder. The terrible slaying had been described in several local history books and numerous newspaper articles, but there were still unanswered questions.

Johnny's grave is located about 100 yards west of the former Elden homestead at the base of Elden Mountain. Elden Spring, adjacent to the homestead site, still seeps. The easiest route to the site is a 400-yard walk beginning at the Environmental Study Area trailhead at the top of the North Lugano Way cul-de-sac.

As noted in last week's Ask a Ranger column, the murder tale can be traced to Dan Miles, an employee at the Babbitt brothers' Mt. Elden Silver Fox Farm, located close to the north end of today’s North Fanning Drive. Miles probably discovered the small grave adjacent to the farm in the 1930s.

Miles, like Richardson, was an inveterate storyteller. He enjoyed spreading several versions of a youngster’s death around town. Richardson took one of these tales and conveniently anchored the story with allusions to real Flagstaff folk like Miles and prominent rancher/merchant (and Miles’ fishing pal) Roy Fanning, the namesake of North Fanning Drive. Richardson even included historic Flagstaff photos.

Richardson published his article, “The Dead Sleep Lonely,” in the January 1967 issue of Golden West: True Stories of the Old West magazine, using one of his many pen names, Maurice Kildare.

Fortunately, however, there was no such murder. In fact, there was not even a 6-year-old Johnny Elden.

There probably is, however, a small (and likely nameless) body in the grave that has had rocks piled on top over the decades. John and Susan Elden lost a baby shortly after birth in November 1884 as they tended another child sick with pneumonia.

In short, Richardson’s tall tale is about 98% entertainment and 2% fact.

A few nuggets of truth can be panned from Richardson’s tale. First, it helped provide a paycheck for his family. Second, it provided Western entertainment to Golden West readers. And, finally, it increased interest in the Flagstaff area, as did his other tall tales of the frontier town.

For example, “Rogers Lake Loot,” (True Treasure magazine, fall 1967, Maurice Kildare) lured one gold digger to the lake with a backhoe to seek the supposed buried treasure. Others came equipped with metal detectors, and one Florida scuba diver called to inquire about Rogers Lake's depth.

The essence of Richardson’s body of literary work is apparent when we examine his Johnny Elden murder story. Richardson passed off “The Dead Sleep Lonely” as factual. But as Arizona author and poet Michael Coyote Peach noted in Leave Your Big Behavior in Your Home Corral, Richardson should never have been published in magazines like True West or Real West because his work “was neither true nor real.”

Nor was it "Golden."

Yet this was Richardson's way, what he practiced in the large majority of the 1,000-plus Western magazine articles that he penned. Even Richardson's autobiography, Navajo Trader, includes occasional tall tales masquerading as actual occurrences.

In the third part of this series, I will propose some suggestions about what can be done in the present day to rectify damages done to the historical record, or indeed whether the record should be rectified. But for now, ponder the sadness in Beth Wilson’s extended family over the years as they tried to make sense of the brutal execution of their distant relative at such a young age, a crime that in fact never happened.