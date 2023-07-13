If you’ve been out to Wupatki National Monument in the past decade, you’ve likely seen two shaggy ravens hanging around the parking lot. Years ago a ranger dubbed the couple “George and Gracie,” and so they’ve been known ever since.

Young readers of this article might not recognize the reference to the late great comic duo George and Gracie Allen.

Nation Park Service Ranger Lauren Carter lived in employee housing at Wupatki from 2017 to 2021 and observed the pair daily. She reports that George and Gracie have raised dozens of chicks over the years. In some years (such as in 2021) no chicks hatched; other years saw multiple chicks (three in 2019 and two in 2022). George and Gracie use the same nest near the visitor center -- on Woodhouse Mesa -- each year. Rangers are happy to point it out to visitors. Lauren has seen George and Gracie bring beakfuls of food to their chicks until the nestlings fledged, at between 4 and 7 weeks of age.

Rick Ruess, a volunteer ranger at Wupatki, reports that the parents teach their children well. In July of 2022, Rick saw George and Gracie demonstrate how to drink from the visitor center rain barrel. Perched on the gutter, the two adults oversaw their youngsters after showing them where and how to get a drink from the barrel.

Lauren enjoys watching the gawky chicks hop around on the ground, begging their parents for food. In a few years' time, these “ugly ducklings” become handsome, glossy adult ravens who can forage for food on their own. After a summer spent with Gracie and George, the young head off to find lifelong mates and establish nests of their own.

Ravens are opportunistic omnivores: they eat berries, seeds, roadkill, insects, lizards, and other birds’ eggs and/or nestlings. One year Lauren noticed that the water in the birdbath at Wupatki’s employee housing area was red with blood. When Gracie and George appeared, she saw chunks of raw meat in their bills. They had discovered a roadkill jackrabbit and were bringing its meat to be tenderized in the water.

One way to tell a raven from a crow is by the shape of their tails: raven tails are v-shaped; crow tails are straight across at the end. Ravens are larger than crows, and they usually appear in pairs; crows prefer being in groups. Both species mate for life and have excellent family values: male and female parents of both species tend to their young with great devotion.

When you see George and Gracie, you may notice how shaggy their feathers are. Ravens have prominent black beaks, often referred to as “Roman noses.” On the wing, ravens tend to soar while crows usually flap their wings. The raven's call is a deep “quork quork” -- not to be confused with the “caw” of a common crow.

At Wupatki, George and Gracie spend many hours each day in the parking lot at the visitor center. They perch on traffic signs and vehicles, seemingly posing for delighted photographers. Lucky visitors may see them grooming each other’s feathers. When rangers became aware that George and Gracie were frequenting the public water fountain, they realized that this behavior was a nuisance and perhaps a human health issue. So the rangers made one of the visitor center's rain barrels raven-accessible instead. Problem solved.

Similarly, Wupatki staff installed locking trash cans in the early 2000s because of the ravens’ interest in and skill at accessing standard waste receptacles to scavenge for human food.

When the parking lot gets too hot for George and Gracie, they choose a shady spot near the entrance to the visitor center to spend their afternoons. Rangers often find excretions similar to owl pellets, frequently full of undigested juniper berries, left by the ravens.

Scientists refer to the species of ravens found in northern Arizona as “common ravens” or Corvus corax. But when you come to visit Wupatki, just ask for George and Gracie.