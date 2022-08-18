Ask a Ranger: Flagstaff's first water system: How springs gave life to a new town

Big helicopters were again in June flying around north Flagstaff dangling water buckets on long cables. As they were during the 2019 Museum Fire, they were pressed into action by the U.S. Forest Service to fight the Pipeline Fire north of town by dipping water from a reservoir within Flagstaff’s North Reservoir Water Treatment Plant.

What you might not know is that this reservoir being used as a “dip site” by the helicopters is one of the earliest city water reservoirs, built in 1914. The story of that reservoir is part of the story of water development during Flagstaff’s earliest days, when it wasn’t at all certain where the town would find enough water to support a growing population and a water-thirsty economy based on timber, cattle, sheep and the railroad.

The high deserts of northern Arizona have always been a challenging place to find enough water to live. The amounts of rain and snow vary greatly from year to year, the rivers here don't run year-round, there are no large natural lakes, and the springs change in output depending on the weather, with many drying up altogether in dry times. Early Spanish explorers called the San Francisco Peaks the Sierra Sin Aqua (Mountains Without Water) — a name that would later be proven incorrect.

The period from 1896 until the spring of 1904 were especially dry times for the Flagstaff area. The winter of 1896-97 was very dry, and during 1897-98 the lakes and tanks dried up, and springs either underproduced or failed altogether. These were rough years for the entire community.

During this eight-year drought, the sawmills looked south to Clark Valley (the site of today’s Lower and Upper Lake Mary) to supplement the water already being piped from O’Neill Spring in Pumphouse Wash near today’s Kachina Village. Meanwhile, the town looked north to the San Francisco Peaks. It had been known for some time that spring water existed in the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks, but how could they get that water to town?

A plan emerged to build a 2.5-million-gallon reservoir north of town and pipe the water from the Inner Basin springs into that reservoir before sending it through pipes to town. Clay pipe was hauled up the mountainside along the newly constructed Waterline Road to the Inner Basin, a distance of almost 15 miles. When water was turned on to the new system in late 1898, people rejoiced, but such easy water inevitably led to waste and the next summer water rationing had to be implemented!

One can still see remnants of that first water reservoir at the junction of Mount Elden Lookout and Schultz Pass roads. It is preserved as a small depression partially filled in with dirt but with some of the original concrete lining still in place.

Flagstaff soon discovered that the new reservoir was not big enough to support a fast-growing frontier town. Three sawmills and more and bigger steam locomotive engines all required more supply.

In 1914, the city bought a 40-acre site from Katherine McMillan and a new 50-million-gallon reservoir was built. This is the reservoir that is still being tapped to fight wildfires today.

Even the new 50-million-gallon reservoir was soon insufficient to meet demand. In 1921, the town used 146 million gallons of water (400,000 gallons per day), of which about 80% was used by local businesses and about 20% for domestic purposes. Another 50-million-gallon reservoir was built in 1924 next to the one built 10 years prior, effectively doubling the water system’s capacity -- all supplied by Inner Basin spring water.

One can make a good case that Flagstaff wouldn’t exist in its current state if not for that life-giving Inner Basin spring water of the Sierra Sin Aqua.

Other sources of water for the town would come later (“leaky” Lower Lake Mary in 1904, a more reliable Upper Lake Mary in 1941, and then groundwater wells starting in the mid-1950s. But before 1941, water from Inner Basin springs were what sustained life in the growing town of Flagstaff.

For more information on this topic, see https://storymaps.com/stories/78985487aa0a4dda8846fa525e94a5f9.