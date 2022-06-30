Ask a Ranger: Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 2

I'll never stop wandering. And when the time comes to die, I'll find the wildest, loneliest, most desolate spot there is. -- Everett Ruess

In December 1931, Everett composed a thank-you note to Pat Jenks, his host the previous summer at Deerwater on San Francisco Mountain:

Those were great days at the Veit Ranch — idyllic days. There I seemed to feel the true spirit of delight, the exaltation, the sense of being more than man, lying in the long cool grass, or on a flat-topped rock, looking up at the exquisitely curved, cleanly-smooth aspen limbs, watching the slow clouds go by...And always there was...more beauty than I could ever portray or tell of...I have traveled far over mountains and deserts, through forests and canyons, seeing strange and beautiful things, having grim and glorious experiences, but none that would make me forget your hospitality and generosity in my time of need.

By the spring of 1932, Everett was back in Navajo country, revisiting Hubbell Trading Post, Chinle and Canyon de Chelly, then heading past Shiprock to Mesa Verde to explore cliff dwellings. Later he hitchhiked to Gallup, then west along Route 66, passing through Flagstaff, and back to Los Angeles.

He attended UCLA for one lackluster semester, then revisited the California Sierras: "Much of the time I feel so exuberant I can hardly contain myself. The colors are so glorious, the forests so magnificent, the mountains so splendid ... the world is a riot of sensual delight."

In the spring of 1934, Everett prepped for another return to Arizona. Brother Waldo drove him east. On April 14 they stopped in Flagstaff for supplies, before proceeding to Kayenta.

Acquiring two new burros, Everett visited Chinle and Canyon de Chelly yet again. Next, he signed up for a six-week stint with the Rainbow Bridge-Monument Valley Archeological Expedition, led by Museum of Northern Arizona's Lyndon Hargrave. In August, Everett hurried to Black Mesa to watch the Snake Dance and make friends, "my Hopi friends painted me up and had me in their Antelope Dance. I was the only white person there."

By September, Everett was back at Desert View; he left Cockleburrs and Chocolate with a friend while he hitchhiked to Flagstaff. Things were going well for him now. Everett wrote his parents that he had sold enough paintings and prints that they needn't send any more $15 monthly allowances. To a friend he wrote:

September 27, Flagstaff, Arizona

...From Flagstaff, I went south to Oak Creek, and painted some brilliantly lighted vermilion cliffs against inky storm skies. Came back and saw the first snows on the San Francisco Peaks, and the slopes golden with yellowing aspen..."

Back at Desert View, Everett led his troupe across the Grand Canyon, and over to Bryce. In early November Everett rolled into the little Mormon town of Escalante, where he regaled curious youngsters with tales of the Navajo and Hopi.

The last letter Everett mailed before disappearing in the Escalante wilderness, still shy of his 21st birthday, repeated his wanderlust theme:

Escalante Rim, Utah, November 1934

As to when I shall revisit civilization, it will not be soon, I think. I have not tired of the wilderness; rather I enjoy its beauty and the vagrant life I lead more keenly all the time.

No one knows Everett's fate; the next spring, searchers found the burros and his cached possessions, but not Everett's body. Many hypotheses were proposed for his disappearance — an accident, suicide, murder by ne'er-do-wells — but I lean toward another explanation.

Everett happily took risks because he had supreme confidence in his physical skills and luck. He routinely climbed to archeological sites high on sheer cliffs. I believe Everett was similarly confident that he could build a makeshift raft, and successfully ride the Colorado River through Glen Canyon down to Lees Ferry. From there, he knew he could hitchhike to Flagstaff where he had friends he could stay with, before returning to Los Angeles.

In 1957, an archeology survey party came across a 1930s-era canteen and utensils, plus lotion and razor blades bearing labels reading Owl Drug Co., Los Angeles, slightly downstream from where Everett had left his burros. I think this is where Everett's luck ran out, well short of Flagstaff.

Bill Wade, a 14-year veteran as one of Flagstaff's NPS/USFS Roving Rangers, is yet another Flagstaff geologist. The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer. Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com

