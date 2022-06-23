Ask a Ranger: Everett Ruess and Flagstaff, Part 1

I shall go on some last wilderness trip to a place I have known and loved. I shall not return. – Everett Ruess

In a brief span of three years in the early 1930s, Everett Ruess created an archetype that endures to this day: the figure of the young artistic-but-doomed vagabond who pursues natural beauty and life experiences, in Everett's case, through wandering the rugged quarters of the desert Southwest.

Everett began his extended ramblings in California's High Sierras in 1930, and he would roam the Sierras again, but he became best known for tramping all around Arizona and southern Utah.

One month after graduating from Hollywood High in January 1931, Everett thumbed rides along Route 66 to Flagstaff ("I slept on pine needles in the Coconino Forest that night"), hitched another ride with a Diné mailcarrier to Kayenta, where he acquired a burro for $6 and a small dog for free. Having named the burro 'Pegasus' and the dog 'Curly', Everett completed his beeline to Monument Valley, a locale whose beauty had been recommended to him, though the Valley was not yet famous as a Western movie backdrop. The trio explored Monument Valley for several days, though the nights were still quite cold.

Back in Kayenta, Everett consulted with trading post owner and self-taught archeologist John Wetherill. Encouraged, he built a small hogan to serve as a Kayenta base between his visits to Hisatsinom sites (Canyon de Chelly, Keet Seel, Betatakin, and others), the Hopi Mesas, Chinle, and other locales. Everett enjoyed spending weeks at a time among the Diné and Hopi.

In early June, Everett, Pegasus, and Curly set out to visit the Grand Canyon. But the days had become hot now, and by the time the threesome approached the Little Colorado River by Cameron, Everett was visibly exhausted.

Two youngsters in a pickup truck stopped to offer him water, and soon proposed to drive Everett and his menagerie to their "ranch" on the forested western slope of San Francisco Mountain. The youngsters were Pat Jenks and Tad Nichols, high schoolers at the Mesa Ranch School's Flagstaff campus. And their "ranch" was Jenks' Deerwater/Veit Springs property on the original Snowbowl Road. Everett accepted the offer.

The following day Everett recounted the story in a letter to his family:

June 8

This letter is being sent from the vicinity of Flagstaff...Yesterday noon I was at the Little Colorado River, about to turn westward, when along came two boys in a small Ford truck who were much interested in what I was doing...One of them suddenly decided to take me and the burro and Curly to a ranch of his in the Coconino Forest, among the San Francisco peaks. I was much surprised, and did not consider the project feasible, but he was confident that it could be done.

The three of us finally shunted the donkey on, after much maneuvering. The rest of the pack was lashed on the roof. Pegasus stumbled and lurched from side to side, but maintained his equilibrium...At dusk we reached their school, which has five teachers and five pupils. This afternoon I'll go to the ranch, and stay in the vicinity for a week or more.

Everett stayed eight days at Deerwater and gifted Pat Jenks with two of his block prints before heading for the Grand Canyon. "I stopped for six days at a sheep camp, where I chopped a truckload of wood, and assisted in marking lambs...." With the money earned, Everett purchased fresh supplies, then traded his shotgun for Pericles, a new burro. They arrived at the South Rim on June 30th, and spent "...two weeks there, two weeks in the Canyon, and...a week on the North Rim."

After tramping over to Zion National Park, Everett's little caravan rim-to-rimmed their way back south once more. From the South Rim, Everett and Curly hitched a ride to central Arizona and its warmer climes for the winter. Like Pegasus before him, Pericles was set free.

A Tonto Basin tour completed Everett's 1931 visit to Arizona. But Everett would return to Arizona, and Flagstaff, again.

To be continued next week...

Bill Wade, a 14-year veteran as one of Flagstaff's NPS/USFS Roving Rangers, is yet another Flagstaff geologist. The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff Area National Monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide Interpretive Ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer. Submit questions for the ‘Ask a Ranger’ weekly column to askaranger@gmail.com

