Canyons grow through time, ever so slowly being eroded by rain, snow, the freeze-thaw cycle, gravity and other factors. But sometimes the process speeds up: rockfalls!

Walnut Canyon has seen its share of rockfalls through the centuries and millennia. What has it meant — and what does it mean — for people whose activities are oriented around this canyon?

The Ancestral Puebloan residents of Walnut Canyon hundreds of years ago certainly knew about the dangers of canyon living. People who lived year-round in the Canyon would have been very familiar with the sound of falling rocks echoing through the canyon and might have had close brushes with danger.

But the canyon also had much to offer: proximity to water, an exceptionally wide variety of natural resources, warm and cool microclimates, the shelter and ease of building in the natural alcoves, and perhaps other attractions. And so they made the canyon their home for generations, in spite of the dangers of living in such a vertical environment.

In recent times, two large rockfalls have occurred that have impacted the experience of visitors to Walnut Canyon. On Dec. 7 (a day that will live in infamy), 2007, in the overnight hours, a 49-ton boulder broke loose along the Island Trail, the main trail into the canyon at Walnut Canyon National Monument, splintering a bench, taking out a section of handrail, sending rocky debris cascading into the canyon, and exposing and impacting an archaeological site.

The 49-ton boulder itself came to rest — albeit tenuously, propped at one end by another giant boulder — directly athwart the Island Trail, blocking it entirely. For various reasons, including the complexity of removing such an enormous boulder, and stabilizing and repairing the trail on a narrow ledge in a steep switchback trail system 150 feet below the rim of the canyon, the trail was to remain closed for the next nine months.

Resource managers at Walnut Canyon and Flagstaff Area National Monuments, with input from Glen Canyon and Grand Canyon National Park trail crews that mapped the rockfall area, formulated a plan. They decided to use an unusual technique to remove the boulder and avoid the use of explosives.

Because there were trail switchbacks and archaeological sites below, and also because of nearby Mexican spotted owl habitat, blasting was not desirable. Instead, an expanding demolition compound was used. This was a labor-intensive process that involved drilling lines of holes in the boulder, pouring in the liquid compound and waiting several hours for the compound's expansion to break the boulder apart.

In the first and most dangerous phase, a Walnut Canyon trail crew performed this work while wearing safety harnesses attached to ropes, due to the drop-off and instability of the giant boulder. As the work progressed, American Conservation Experience (ACE) crews consisting of volunteer workers mostly from foreign countries performed the work of breaking the several now-fractured pieces of the boulder into smaller building-block-sized pieces using feathers and wedges. The now manageable-sized rock blocks were then assembled into an impressive 12-foot-high retaining wall to further stabilize and protect the site.

The beautiful wall can be admired today along the Island Trail about three quarters of the way down the main set of steps.

Lastly the trail had to be repaired, damaged concrete carried out, new concrete poured, and railings, a bench and an interpretive sign repaired. ACE crews and Park Service personnel performed this work. Finally, after nine months of closure, the public could resume using Walnut Canyon's beloved Island Trail.

A former colleague of mine who was working at Walnut Canyon in 2008 documented the many challenges involved in removing the boulder and rebuilding the trail. Interpretive Ranger Steve Nycz took photos at every step of the process. A select few of these photos are reproduced here; additional photos can be seen in the Daily Sun online version of this column, at azdailysun.com and search for "Janice Richmond."

This is the first of two Ask a Ranger columns about rockfalls at Walnut Canyon National Monument. The second column, telling the tale of a more recent rockfall (2015), will appear here next week.