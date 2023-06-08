The Coconino National Forest contains a sizable percentage of Arizona’s second-largest landform, the Mogollon Rim. You likely know that the Grand Canyon holds first place in this category. Also called the Tonto Rim, or simply "the Rim," the Mogollon stretches from west of Sedona to near the New Mexico state line.

It was named after the Spanish Governor of the Province of New Mexico, Juan Ignacio Flores Mogollon, who served from 1712–1715. Some have a hard time with the pronunciation of the word Mogollon, which is correctly intoned as muggy-OWN. There is much history and lore associated with this fascinating landform, and American writer Zane Gray did much to popularize the area in the early part of the 20th century.

But what about its geologic origins? The story is no less interesting.

First of all, the Mogollon Rim contains an identical sequence of rock layers as that exposed in the upper half of the Grand Canyon. That is why the Mogollon Rim and the Grand Canyon appear so similar.

However, there is one notable exception. The Mogollon Rim area contains a layer of rock that the Grand Canyon does not, called the Schnebly Hill Formation. It is composed of about 700 feet of red sandstone deposited some 280 million years ago in a sandy desert that was adjacent to a shallow sea. This layer is exposed as you begin a hike up into the West Fork of Oak Creek or on Cathedral Rock. It extends north to underlie Flagstaff but pinches out and disappears entirely by the time the same layers are exposed in Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

The formation of the Mogollon as a modern landform is a story that begins only about 80 million years ago. If one could go back in time and stand at the site of today’s scenic vista at the top of the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks, nothing present on the landscape today would be visible. In fact, instead of standing on top of the Mogollon Rim overlooking the head of Oak Creek Canyon, one could look south along a gently rising plain to the foot of a large mountain range where the city of Prescott would be later founded.

Geologists have given the name Mogollon Highlands to this long-gone mountain range, suggesting a geologic connection between the Rim and the Highlands. These mountains once stretched from near Bisbee through Tucson, Phoenix, Prescott, Kingman and on toward Las Vegas. Of course, no human ever saw the Mogollon Highlands, but the evidence comes from sand and gravel that was washed out of them and preserved in small pockets on top of the Rim today. The gravel contains rock types that are only located in the Prescott area -- a neat bit of detective work to understand the former geography of the region.

The Mogollon Highlands were still delivering gravel north to the Sedona area by about 25 million years ago, but, curiously, the gravel only reached as far as House Mountain volcano near the Village of Oak Creek.

For years, the identical-looking gravels left on the Mogollon Rim and those beneath it were thought to be the same, merely faulted and separated into disjunct positions. I and other geologists conducted detailed mapping of the area and found that the lower gravel was halted on its northward journey by some imposing landform, and we proposed it was likely an early incarnation of the Mogollon Rim.

Thus, the Mogollon Rim was “born” sometime between 30 and 25 million years ago, as colorful layers of sandstone were progressively stripped back toward the north from the ancient Highlands (yes, the rocks of the Mogollon Rim once stretched much farther south before they were eroded). Later the Highlands were faulted and eroded away entirely, leaving a few gravel deposits in the area of the Mogollon Rim. Portions of the ancestral Rim are preserved beneath the House Mountain volcano.

Over the last 6 million years Oak Creek has carved its beautiful canyon back into the edge of the Rim. The next time you head to Sedona on Highway 89A, stop at the Oak Creek Vista and begin to see this landscape with new eyes!

