Ask a Ranger: Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year

From 1968 until 1982, a little old lady lived in a big stone house four miles down Woody Mountain Road, southwest of Flagstaff. She was Frances Burt McAllister, one of Flagstaff’s most beloved philanthropists. But before she became a Flagstaff icon, Frances made her mark by aggressively thinning the large portion of ponderosa forest that she and her husband had purchased in the 1930s.
Born in 1910, widowed in 1953, Frances lived the first half of her life in Southern California. In 1936, her husband John Vickers McAllister hired craftsmen to build “the Log House” just outside the western city limits of Flagstaff, on the enormous tract of land that he had purchased. Until John’s untimely death the young couple and their son spent many happy vacations at the Log House, commuting to and from Los Angeles by train. After Frances became a widow and John Jr. left for college, Frances made Flagstaff her forever home.
She commissioned the building of a sprawling stone house — which today serves as The Arboretum's visitor center — and moved in during the snowy winter of 1968. From there, Frances managed McAllister Ranch, the hundreds of acres of land along Route 66 and Woody Mountain Road that her husband had purchased years earlier.
Her friends Charles Minor and Don Wommack, of NAU's School of Forestry, told Frances in the early 1970s that her forests were unhealthy. Per the journals of Frances McAllister, “In 1974, as a result of [their] advice and guidance, I began tree farming, first under the able leadership of Karl Karlstrom…then under the direction of my caretaker, John Viktora...(T)hinning began on the 80 acres off Route 66 by the Log House [and eventually] expanded to almost 800 acres immediately west of town. This was a particularly sensitive area with respect to protecting Flagstaff from fire, and from the dominant winds from the west and southwest... ."
Karl Karlstrom remembers well his summer job: “Frances...asked me to thin the dog thicket west of the Woody Mountain Road turnoff. Frances was one of the most determined and visionary women I have known. I admire all her accomplishments and think of her when I drive by 'her' forests that I helped thin.”
John Viktora recalls the coordination required for the final step in treating (thinning, pulping and logging) Frances' forest: the burning of slash piles. “All of the trimmed limbs and the tiny trees from the thickets were piled for burning...we had to phone the Flagstaff Fire Department, the Coconino Health Department, the Arizona State Land Department, and the USFS...a green light was needed from each source before we could begin burning. It was truly a community effort."
For her far-sighted work, Frances was named Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year in 1982 by the American Forest Institute. But as she wrote in her Journals, “…the real reward came in June of 2006, when the Woody Fire resulted in the evacuation of more than 100 homes on the west side of Flagstaff.” The human-caused Woody Fire started in dense forest along I-40 near Flagstaff Ranch Road. Blowing up rapidly, it spread northeast toward Flagstaff, soon reaching the McAllister Ranch land that Karl and John had treated 28 years prior.
Forest Service Firefighter Buck Wickham fought the Woody Fire that day — June 13, 2006. He agrees that the treatment performed by Karl Karlstrom and John Viktora made all the difference in bringing the conflagration quickly under control. The flames along I-40 were 100 feet high, Buck recalls, but once they reached the treated McAllister lands near the Woody Mountain-Route 66 intersection, they diminished to a mere 4 feet. Scars from the fire are still visible on the north side of I-40, 15 years after it ignited there.
Today, Karl Karlstrom is a professor of geology at University of New Mexico (known for his Grand Canyon research), John Viktora is a retired Flagstaffian, and Buck Wickham is an operations section chief for the Forest Service. Frances McAllister, Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year in 1982, died in 2008, aged 98.
The Arboretum, one of many gifts from Frances to Flagstaff, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It is open to visitors (both humans and leashed canines) Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Ellen Wade, an amateur naturalist, has served for the past 14 summers as a volunteer Roving Ranger, via the National Park Service.
