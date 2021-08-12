Ask a Ranger: Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year

Today, Karl Karlstrom is a professor of geology at University of New Mexico (known for his Grand Canyon research), John Viktora is a retired Flagstaffian, and Buck Wickham is an operations section chief for the Forest Service. Frances McAllister, Arizona Tree Farmer of the Year in 1982, died in 2008, aged 98.

The Arboretum, one of many gifts from Frances to Flagstaff, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It is open to visitors (both humans and leashed canines) Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Ellen Wade, an amateur naturalist, has served for the past 14 summers as a volunteer Roving Ranger, via the National Park Service.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

