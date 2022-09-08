Ask a Ranger: An ancestral astronomical calendar

In March 1997, Coconino National Forest Ranger Shelby Coody and I hiked across difficult terrain to a northern Sinagua petroglyph site. I was entranced by the inscribed antelope prancing across the panel and other petroglyphs. We clamored to a spiral petroglyph with near perfect-circle grooves that provided evidence that the creator intentionally crafted this spiral’s placement. As we watched, a “shadow dagger” crept through the spiral’s center.

Because of this site’s cultural sensitivity, I won’t disclose its location other than it follows the Hopi’s Palat’kwapi Trail, an ancestral trade route. The northern Sinagua likely merged with the Hopi, a cultural amalgam of ancestral Puebloans held together by the Katcina culture. I ask the reader/explorer to always respect and never damage archaeological sites.

Leah Coffman, then a Flagstaff High School junior, helped me document this site. Beyond the hours on-site, we scoured archaeological articles in the Museum of Northern Arizona archives where she read about Hopi women’s ceremonies in The LalaKonTo: A Tusayan Dance, American Anthropologist, Vol. 15, 1892. Leah and I presented at the Sixth Oxford International Archaeoastronomy Conference in Tenerife, Canary Islands, where she became the youngest person ever to present in the Conference series.

During the late 1800s to mid-late 1900s, nearly all the ethnographers and archaeologists were men. Imagine an 1890s white man asking a traditional Hopi woman about her ceremonies, puberty rights and reproductive health. It should be obvious that our ethnographic records are biased.

At the petroglyph site, a rock protrusion above the spiral casts a “shadow dagger” that rises precisely through the spiral petroglyph's center on the days of the spring and fall equinox. Any date after fall equinox and before spring equinox will cause the shadow dagger to migrate west of spiral center. Correspondingly, dates after spring or before fall equinox drive the dagger east of the center. The site is an ancestral solar calendar.

When Earth is midway between an equinox and solstice, the rate of the shadow line's transit across the petroglyph changes. These “Cross-quarter days” (or "X-1/4" days) are our Groundhogs Day, May Day, ~Aug 6 (or Lammas in Europe) and Halloween. To the Hopi, X-1/4 days mark the shifts between women’s ceremonies (spring and fall) and men’s ceremonies (summer and winter).

It's important to know that the Hopi calendar is moon based, and that Hopis use the changing sunrise positions to define which moon (~month) they are in. Each new moon indicates a particular activity and/or ceremony that the Hopi must conduct. For example, the early February new moon marks the Powamuya ceremony when bean seeds germinating in Kivas anticipate life’s re-emergence (= spring). Preparation to plant crops is marked by the May X-1/4, while the August X-1/4 initiates preparation for harvest.

The Mam’zura is the spring equinox women’s ceremony that involves finding balance, health, goodness in war, and bringing back life, per Alexander Stephens. He grew up with and documented Hopi life in the late 1800s. The fall equinox Lalakontu may be related to women’s teachings and weddings, per former MNA Archaeology Curator Barton Wright.

The men’s Niman Summer solstice ceremony marks when Katcinas (the spiritual essence of passed Hopi), return to the San Francisco Peaks to bring the wind and rain of the monsoons. This event is not marked at the spiral petroglyph. The Soyal is a winter solstice ceremony to bring back the sun from its southern migration. This can be anticipated by a morning light-shadow across the bottom of the spiral.

I believe this petroglyph is a sacred site to Hopi and their northern Sinagua ancestors that hints at the incredible depth of their traditional knowledge. If you’ve visited this site, or will visit any other archaeological sites, please protect their integrity and “leave no trace.”

My thanks to several Hopi contributing individuals who asked to remain anonymous. My further thanks to Shelby Coody and Peter Pilles, both retired from Coconino National Forest; Barton Wright and David Wilcox, former Archaeology Curators at MNA; Barry Malpas, photographer and astronomy advisor; Leah Coffman, my research assistant; and my wife Barbara, who puts up with me running off to research Native American potential astronomical sites.

