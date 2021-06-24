Ask a Ranger: A father, the daughters, and Walnut Canyon

French-born and well-educated Father Cyprian Vabre (1872-1924) arrived in Flagstaff in 1900 to lead Flagstaff’s Catholic community, and his charm and enthusiasm quickly made him a favorite in the region. He became involved in Rotary, Boy Scouts, World War I soldier support, Red Cross and the Library Board, among others.
Vabre's original plan was to missionary amongst the Native Americans; however, his Arizona assignments by 1896 were to serve Prescott, Kingman, and at the Tucson diocesan headquarters and not on the reservations. Vabre signed as “Padre Cypriano” or “Cipriano” to honor the Spanish missionaries who preceded him. He was a popular public speaker and always promoted patriotism.
Like other Flagstaffians, he enjoyed exploring the Walnut Canyon cliff dwellings, where removing of artifacts was normal. In fact, Vabre’s own collection of Native artifacts is now at the Museum of Northern Arizona.
The starting point into Walnut Canyon was from the ranger’s cabin, located half a mile west of today’s Visitor’s Center. In 1906, Vabre wrote a lengthy article on the importance of Walnut Canyon for its archeological value in the Catholic Pioneer and reprinted in the Coconino Sun newspaper. The year 1906 was also the year the Antiquities Act was signed into law banning pothunting.
Vabre’s frequent travels caused him to know the roads and their lack of suitability for the recently introduced automobile. He became part of the National Old Trails Road Association (NOTRA), formed in 1912 in Kansas City, to create a hard-surfaced, national road between Baltimore and Los Angeles -- which became known as the Ocean-to-Ocean Highway.
The eastern route generally followed well-traveled historic trails, but trails were less clearly defined in the west. As an Arizona representative, Vabre worked tirelessly to extend the road through northern Arizona. He attended meetings, wrote letters, and encouraged Arizona towns and counties to support the project. He noticed that the planned NOTRA road bypassed Flagstaff, a glitch that he and local officials corrected so the road ran from Winona to Flagstaff via Walnut Canyon. Others proposed a more southerly course through Arizona, but NOTRA voters chose the northern Arizona route that eventually became Route 66.
Vabre also served as vice president of the Park-to-Park Highway Association, which promoted funding for hard-surfaced roads to the Western national parks to increase tourism. In 1920, he hosted members of this organization who arrived in Flagstaff after a visit to the Grand Canyon as part of their over 5,000-mile tour to 12 national parks.
Vabre again was involved in Walnut Canyon when he assisted an Arizona chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Maricopa Chapter had formed in 1901 in Phoenix, and chapter minutes from Nov. 7, 1914, say they decided to “put our efforts towards the marking of some historical site in Arizona.”
DAR Member Mrs. H.D. Evans, who knew northern Arizona, was tasked with finding the most suitable place to install a plaque honoring Arizona’s pioneer women. She and Vabre chose a boulder near the Walnut Canyon ranger cabin and the dedicatory event occurred on July 14, 1915, with many DAR members, Vabre, NOTRA officials, and local and state representatives joining in the festivities. Within a few months, Walnut Canyon received national monument status.
DAR re-dedications of the plaque have occurred through the years with a centennial celebration in 2015 hosted by the DAR Coconino Chapter based in Flagstaff (formed in 1927). It was at this time that the monument was moved from the visitor’s center back to its original location by the ranger’s cabin.
Vabre was found dead in his home after he failed to arrive for morning Mass on Feb. 15, 1924. Heart failure was the probable cause. He was laid to rest at Flagstaff’s Calvary Cemetery following a funeral in the over-flowing church. He was eulogized by local and religious officials who recounted Vabre’s importance in bringing the National Old Trails Road and Park-to-Park Highway through Flagstaff. His efforts enabled Flagstaff to become more established as a growing community.
Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian and member of the Coconino Chapter DAR.
