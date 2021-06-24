Ask a Ranger: A father, the daughters, and Walnut Canyon

DAR re-dedications of the plaque have occurred through the years with a centennial celebration in 2015 hosted by the DAR Coconino Chapter based in Flagstaff (formed in 1927). It was at this time that the monument was moved from the visitor’s center back to its original location by the ranger’s cabin.

Vabre was found dead in his home after he failed to arrive for morning Mass on Feb. 15, 1924. Heart failure was the probable cause. He was laid to rest at Flagstaff’s Calvary Cemetery following a funeral in the over-flowing church. He was eulogized by local and religious officials who recounted Vabre’s importance in bringing the National Old Trails Road and Park-to-Park Highway through Flagstaff. His efforts enabled Flagstaff to become more established as a growing community.

Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian and member of the Coconino Chapter DAR.

