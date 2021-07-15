Ask a Ranger: A.E. Douglass and diaries of the trees

Andrew Ellicott Douglass came to Flagstaff as an astronomer. But he spent his time here looking as much at pine trees as at stars and planets. Ponderosa pine, the most common tree, became the object of his research — leading him to pioneer a revolutionary science.
A son of an Episcopalian minister, A.E. Douglass was born in 1867 in Vermont. Astronomy sparked his interest and he established himself in the field at the Harvard Observatory. In 1894 he arrived in Flagstaff at the behest of Percival Lowell, searching for the best location for an observatory. The chosen site was Mars Hill, overlooking the small logging town.
Besides setting up Lowell’s observatory, Douglass focused his own research on a possible relationship between rainfall and sunspot cycles. He thought the annual growth rings in wood might provide evidence. He knew wider rings indicated wet years, thinner rings dry ones — variations especially well expressed in ponderosa pine.
In the early 20th century, Douglass ventured into the lumber camps and forests and counted the rings on ponderosa logs. Comparing similar signatures and patterns from trees across the region, he could crossdate them. From these “diaries,” as he called them, he eventually compiled a tree ring calendar that reached back 1,200 years.
He and Lowell parted ways in 1901, but Douglass stayed in town, serving two terms as a probate judge and bringing his new bride, Ida Whittington, to Flagstaff.
The couple soon moved to Tucson, where Douglass took a teaching post at the University of Arizona. There he founded and directed the Steward Observatory, and later the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research. He would divide the rest of his days teaching astronomy and developing dendrochronology: the science of tree ring dating.
Revelations from tree rings altered the field of archaeology. In the early 1920s, the National Geographic Society launched the “beam expedition” into Chaco Canyon in New Mexico. Douglass studied rings in the roof beams of Pueblo Bonito, a Chacoan great house, and elsewhere, to ascertain their ages. Though expedition leader Neil Judd at first viewed the whole idea as “a gossamer fantasy,” he quickly changed his mind after Douglass’s discoveries.
In 1929, a key gap in the tree ring sequence was bridged from a beam at a site in eastern Arizona. This allowed Douglass to construct a continuous record from living trees back to dead wood and charcoal. The Holy Grail of tree ring dating — obtaining absolute, rather than relative dates — had been achieved. Ages of sites across the Four Corners could be pinned down precisely, including at Wupatki, Keet Seel and Hopi in northern Arizona.
As Douglass wrote: “The story we have partly deciphered was written by Mother Nature within the tree trunks, with signs and glyphs placed each year in layer after layer of wood cells forming the annual rings of growth in the pines of northern Arizona.”
Connections in Flagstaff’s lively scientific community helped, too. Gus Pearson with the Fort Valley Experimental Forest Station loaned him an increment borer. The tool, now a staple for any dendrochronologist, is basically a drill that with enough muscle power can be driven into a tree trunk to retrieve a narrow shaft of wood, showing growth rings without cutting down the tree.
Douglass also became a colleague and lifelong friend of Harold Colton at the Museum of Northern Arizona, and worked with Lyndon Hargrave and others at the museum to build out the tree ring chronology.
Through the next four decades, Douglass stayed busy teaching, researching, lecturing, doing field work and building a telescope at Steward Observatory — not to mention collecting and examining untold thousands of tree ring samples.
Douglass died in Tucson in 1962 at age 94. The lab he founded in the late 1930s is now one of the foremost institutions of its kind in the world, housing more than 700,000 tree ring samples. Dendrochronology has become more sophisticated and international in scope, and it reaches much farther back in time than in Douglass’s day. Now archaeologists, foresters, climatologists and others learn the history of forest fires, megadroughts and floods, temperature variations, wood sources, even the heritage of stringed musical instruments.
It all started a century ago when A.E. Douglass listened to the stories told by the trees of northern Arizona.
Rose Houk lives at the base of Mars Hill, where A.E. Douglass pioneered the science of tree ring dating.
