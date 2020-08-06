Ask a Ranger: A crater, a Colton, and the Museum of Northern Arizona

“Working through the Forest Service, on May 26, 1930, President Hoover proclaimed Sunset Crater and the Bonito Lava Flow a National Monument, thus protecting one of the nation’s important shrines. Later the Forest Service in 193[3] transferred the administration of the Monument to the National Park Service.”
This excerpt is from Museum of Northern Arizona co-founder Harold S. Colton's unpublished autobiography. This statement caused us pause as it says the U.S. Forest Service first managed Sunset Crater, a fact of history not mentioned today. Did Colton misremember? Doubtful, as Colton was a meticulous, precise scientist, and it seemed unlikely he would err. A closer look was in order.
The National Park Service began in 1916 while the U.S. Forest Service as we know it today had been in place since 1901. The massive San Francisco Mountain Forest Reserve was created in 1898 and had been reduced in size and renamed the Coconino National Forest in 1908.
Sunset Crater Volcano and the Bonito Lava Flow were located within the Coconino National Forest, as were the Walnut Canyon cliff dwellings, of which the USFS became custodian in 1904. While the cliff dwellings were often included on tourist maps, Sunset Mountain (as it was originally termed) was well down the list of Flagstaff must-sees.
Sunset Crater Volcano’s beauty and geology were prized by scientists but less so by tourists. Perhaps that is why Hollywood considered destroying a side of it for an avalanche movie scene. A recent Ask a Ranger article (June 11) mentioned how Colton initiated efforts to preserve the cinder cone. This happened after the Colton family relocated to Flagstaff from Philadelphia in 1926. They already knew the region and its people as they had spent alternate summers in the Southwest since 1912. Upon their permanent move to Flagstaff they renewed friendships, one being with postmaster Jesse C. Clarke.
Clarke was a community leader, a fellow archaeology enthusiast and a supporter of the fledgling Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA). He also served as custodian of Wupatki National Monument, north of Sunset Crater. Colton and Clarke made a formidable duo and their efforts rallied the townspeople to the cause.
Colton’s papers and MNA publications show his dedication to protecting Sunset Crater. Study of the San Francisco Volcanic Field and the eruption of Sunset Crater in particular was a major focus of Colton’s research and by extension, MNA's. He called attention to its importance as early as 1929 and continued publishing articles and books through the 1960s. At MNA’s first home in the Flagstaff Woman’s Club (located across Aspen Avenue from today's city hall), one of the first exhibits was the “geological story of the San Francisco Mountains.”
A report prepared by Colton and signed by both NASSA (then-governing Board of MNA) and the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, presented to the Coconino National Forest and Arizona representatives, led to the establishment of the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument. And MNA staff provided some of the first interpretative panels at the monument itself, according to a report by NPS field naturalist C. P. Russell, who visited on May 7, 1933. It’s plausible that this visit and report were made in preparation to transfer management from the USFS to the NPS on Aug. 10 of that same year.
These protective efforts boosted the museum in the eyes of the Flagstaff community. MNA thrived under Colton’s directorship from 1928 until his retirement in 1959. Today the MNA campus sprawls over both sides of Fort Valley Road, where it maintains vast collections and an active public programs schedule (currently disrupted or "virtualized" online by the pandemic). Visit the MNA website for information: www.musnaz.org. MNA turns 100 years young in 2028 — an extraordinary occurrence for a private, rural museum.
In 1933, Executive Order 6166 transferred management of Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon to the NPS. It wasn’t until Jan. 28, 1934, however, that the USFS reluctantly agreed to the handover.
Today these two sites plus Wupatki comprise the Flagstaff-area national monuments. Our research proves that Colton remembered correctly. His initiative enables today's visitors to experience Sunset Crater Volcano’s wonder and awe. Colton’s autobiography is being prepared for publication in the near future. It is a delightfully written treatise by this most remarkable, gentle man of science.
Melissa Lawton, MNA's Archivist since 2018, enjoys hiking and exploring local public lands in her free time.
Susan Deaver Olberding, an MNA Research Associate and historian, was a recipient of the Arizona Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award for 2020. The authors thank Peter Pilles and Pat Stein for their valuable contributions to this article.
The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.
Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.
