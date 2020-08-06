Ask a Ranger: A crater, a Colton, and the Museum of Northern Arizona

These protective efforts boosted the museum in the eyes of the Flagstaff community. MNA thrived under Colton’s directorship from 1928 until his retirement in 1959. Today the MNA campus sprawls over both sides of Fort Valley Road, where it maintains vast collections and an active public programs schedule (currently disrupted or "virtualized" online by the pandemic). Visit the MNA website for information: www.musnaz.org . MNA turns 100 years young in 2028 — an extraordinary occurrence for a private, rural museum.

In 1933, Executive Order 6166 transferred management of Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon to the NPS. It wasn’t until Jan. 28, 1934, however, that the USFS reluctantly agreed to the handover.

Today these two sites plus Wupatki comprise the Flagstaff-area national monuments. Our research proves that Colton remembered correctly. His initiative enables today's visitors to experience Sunset Crater Volcano’s wonder and awe. Colton’s autobiography is being prepared for publication in the near future. It is a delightfully written treatise by this most remarkable, gentle man of science.

Melissa Lawton, MNA's Archivist since 2018, enjoys hiking and exploring local public lands in her free time.

Susan Deaver Olberding, an MNA Research Associate and historian, was a recipient of the Arizona Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award for 2020. The authors thank Peter Pilles and Pat Stein for their valuable contributions to this article.

The NPS/USFS Roving Rangers volunteer through a unique agreement between the Flagstaff-area national monuments and the Coconino National Forest to provide interpretive ranger walks and talks in the Flagstaff area each summer.

Submit questions for the Ask a Ranger to askaranger@gmail.com.