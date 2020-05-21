Ash Fork High celebrates first associate degree program graduating class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five students have formed the inaugural graduating class of Ash Fork High School’s Associates Degree Program, a partnership between the high school and Yavapai College to allow students to take a series of 20 college courses that would satisfy both the requirements for a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree.

After transitioning their final quarter of high school to online learning, Ash Fork High seniors Evelyn Acosta, Marco Ayala, Brooke Dziubla, Alex Keele and Christopher Vazquez will all graduate May 21 earning both their diploma and the associate degree.

Potential students at Ash Fork High, a Title I school with 100% free and reduced lunch eligibility, are now identified to participate in the degree program during their freshman year through a combination of grades, standardized test scores and overall character. These students begin taking introductory college classes online during the spring of their freshman year and gradually build their course loads until senior year, when they spend all day on Yavapai College’s Prescott campus taking in-person classes.

Ash Fork High’s graduation ceremony is on Thursday, May 21 at 7 pm at the school soccer field. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited.

