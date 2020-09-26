“As You Like It”: A new format for an age-old story

Canfield said the film was done completely remotely over Zoom, which raised questions about how the filming would take place.

Becki Zaritsky, who plays Rosalind and acted as stage manager for the film and production manager for Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, said there were 12 actors and a director in varying time zones across the United States, with an additional team member working with them from Germany. Because of the differing schedules, she said they had filmed the scenes in chunks within four weeks, as opposed to a usual one-day production.

“We were hoping to have been able to perform in-person and in one location, but when that was starting to look less and less likely, we pivoted to producing the show in the digital realm,” Zaritsky said. “Once we filmed a scene or act, we were able to set it aside to then really focus on the next ones.”

Zaritsky explained that as they filmed, they would upload the videos to a shared Dropbox, and the creative team would work on putting the pieces together. This included Canfield as director, Sean Golightly as video editor and original music composer, and Nathan Leigh, who animated the film’s video game setting and characters.

FlagShakes marketing director Hannah Fontes, who played Celia in the film, said the filming process was unlike anything she had done before.