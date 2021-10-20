 Skip to main content
As work begins on fiber along I-17 near Flagstaff, Congress could provide more funding for rural broadband
RURAL BROADBAND

As work begins on fiber along I-17 near Flagstaff, Congress could provide more funding for rural broadband

Tribal Telecom

Broadband internet access to homes and businesses in tribal areas is lower than elsewhere in the country, where the density of customers makes broadband service a more attractive business proposition.

 Courtesy

Throughout this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to install fiber optic cable along a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 17 between Sedona and Flagstaff.

The project, which began last week, is part of a state initiative to improve broadband internet in rural communities, and came out of legislation sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb and supported by the governor.

The Department of Transportation is partnering with the Arizona Commerce Authority to provide the right-of-way along state-managed roads to put in place fiber optic cables. The goal is to provide high-speed internet across the state.

The effort comes as the issue of rural broadband is also gaining some attention as the federal level.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that is still moving through Congress, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, contains as much as $100 million meant to expand broadband access in Arizona specifically.

That’s out of $1.2 trillion that is within the bill and provides funding for everything from roads and bridges to forest restoration.

On Friday, Rep. Tom O’Halleran was in Flagstaff with city officials, including Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy and the city’s IT director, CJ Perry, discussing congressional support for efforts to improve rural broadband.

During the visit, both O’Halleran and Deasy emphasized the importance of reliable high-speed internet for attracting business to cities such as Flagstaff, and keeping areas competitive.

“The infrastructure bill does contain $65 billion. That's looked upon as the amount of money that’s needed right now in today’s dollars that is going to get us where we need to be for helping rural America and tribal lands and both of those, in order to be competitive, have to have [good broadband access],” O’Halleran said. “This is something that we want to see more and more of throughout, not just the Flagstaff area, but throughout rural America in general.”

The bill also implements minimum internet speeds for services offered by internet providers.

Still, although that infrastructure bill has passed the Senate, it has yet to pass the House of Representatives and its success may be tied to the passage of another bill.

The second bill, which is not supported by Republicans and has been dubbed the “Build Back Better” bill, is still being negotiated on within the Democratic caucus. But many Democratic members of the House have said they will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the Build Back Better bill is also passed.

In its original form, the Build Back Better bill had contained tax increases for those making more than $400,000 a year and several measures deemed too progressive to receive any support within the bipartisan measure. That included free community college, expansions in Medicaid and Medicare, 12 weeks paid parental leave and much of the Biden administration’s policies to start tackling climate change.

It had appeared most of the Democratic caucus had settled on what that bill should look like. But the effort has been stalled by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who have sought to lower the original $3.5 trillion price tag and strip some measures out of the proposal.

The uncertain negation has put the passage of both bills, including the investments in rural broadband, into question.

Still, O’Halleran seemed optimistic about the passage of both measures, adding he believes the final price tag on the second bill to be about $2.1 trillion.

“It will get through Congress. I think we’ll see something in the next few weeks,” O’Halleran said.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

