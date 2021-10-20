As work begins on fiber along I-17 near Flagstaff, Congress could provide more funding for rural broadband

During the visit, both O’Halleran and Deasy emphasized the importance of reliable high-speed internet for attracting business to cities such as Flagstaff, and keeping areas competitive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The infrastructure bill does contain $65 billion. That's looked upon as the amount of money that’s needed right now in today’s dollars that is going to get us where we need to be for helping rural America and tribal lands and both of those, in order to be competitive, have to have [good broadband access],” O’Halleran said. “This is something that we want to see more and more of throughout, not just the Flagstaff area, but throughout rural America in general.”

The bill also implements minimum internet speeds for services offered by internet providers.

Still, although that infrastructure bill has passed the Senate, it has yet to pass the House of Representatives and its success may be tied to the passage of another bill.

The second bill, which is not supported by Republicans and has been dubbed the “Build Back Better” bill, is still being negotiated on within the Democratic caucus. But many Democratic members of the House have said they will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the Build Back Better bill is also passed.