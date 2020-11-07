As winter nears, a busy acorn season during drought brings bears close to Flagstaff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In one case, a bear was spotted going in and out of the Timberline neighborhood for about two weeks straight. Holt learned that someone in the neighborhood had large Gambel oak trees that had lots of acorns.

“That bear stayed there on those acorns for almost two weeks fattening up for the winter,” Holt said.

Bears that move in close to humans can be dangerous. The Arizona Game and Fish Department keeps an eye on reported animal sightings and categorizes their behavior to determine how dangerous an animal could become.

Most animals like bears and mountain lions become higher risks as they get more curious, or less afraid, of humans. People feeding animals -- like leaving out food on their porch -- can increase the risk of bears acclimating to humans. The closer bears get to communities, the more opportunities there are for something to go wrong.

Injuries caused by bears are rare, but those that injure people or pose an immediate public safety threat must be killed. This year, there were fewer than five bears that met the highest category of public risk.

Bears like the one in Timberline and Buffalo Park are monitored but score low on the scale because they run at the sight of humans, and are still active at normal times during the day — the early morning and late evening.