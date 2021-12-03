As Wilderness Volunteers nears 25 years, staff look to exciting future

For the past 24 years, the organization Wilderness Volunteers has offered volunteer conservation experiences on public lands across the country, providing 310,000 hours of volunteer labor on public lands across the country.

But as the organization nears its 25 year of operation in 2022, Executive Director Carrie Henderson and Program Manager Aidalicia Swertfeger say Wilderness Volunteers finds it’s self in a moment of exciting transition.

Wilderness Volunteers provides week-long volunteer opportunities, working everywhere from the inner basin of the San Francisco Peaks, essentially their back yard, to as far afield as the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming and the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

Before the pandemic, from March through October Wildness Volunteers would organize 45 to 50 projects. That number has fallen somewhat given the impacts of COVID.

And the work they do varies a lot, Swertfeger said, from trail building to removing invasive species, maintaining historical structures and helping with an archaeological surveys.

“That's half the fun is kind of seeing all the things you can do,” Swertfeger said. “The main motivation was the stewardship of our public lands, doing it, doing a lot of work, and making it accessible.”

That accessibility has always been a critical component of Wilderness Volunteers.

Their trips cost $375 to join. And Henderson said that is a lot lower than other similar volunteer programs which often run well upwards of $1,000 and often far more.

One of the main ways they are able to keep those fees so low is to take in donations, so Henderson said this recent season of giving is critical for them.

The organization has also received some grant money in the past. Henderson said they are looking to expand those efforts substantially, making grant money a larger part of how the organization operates.

And it’s that accessibility that Henderson said they want to focus on even more as the Wilderness Volunteers surpasses 25 years.

For one, Swertfeger said they are looking to begin offering volunteer experiences that may be much shorter than an entire week.

“I hope to maybe get one or two out this year would be like smaller length projects, so maybe like a weekend to target individuals who don't have the freedom of a week off,” Swertfeger said.

And Henderson said they also want to expand their efforts to begin providing those volunteer opportunities to disadvantaged youth who may not otherwise get to go on a week-long volunteer trip in the back country.

“Reaching undeserved communities, and doing targeted outreach to similar urban areas to get youth on these trips that maybe have little to no experience with wilderness,” Henderson said. “Just to diversify the people that are on the trips with us, giving them the opportunity to spend that time in nature and to learn, develop that deeper connection with the wilderness and to meet other people from across the country.”

Additionally, Swertfeger said with the anniversary they are also looking to organize some reunions across the country for those who have taken part.

Of course, with the pandemic, Swertfeger said they are cautious as to how much and how quickly they can grow while at the same time maintaining what the origination has built over the last quarter century.

It not just the pandemic that presents challenges.

“Weirdly, in like 2020, we had it was more natural disasters, were the cause of, of projects being canceled [than because of COVID],” Swertfeger said. “We started out with 39 projects, and I believe we wrapped up with 26.”

But COVID has also shown the importance of the work. The amount of recreation on public lands has exploded as people seek safe ways to have fun, and that often means more work for federal agencies that already struggle with maintenance backlogs and funding deficits.

“And a lot of these projects, they're things that honestly, without volunteers support, [land managers] might not be able to get to this season,” Henderson said.

Swertfeger said it is also the kind of volunteer work that you can really see your impact first hand. Where there was once no trail, after a week of work, there is one.

“You see it, you have that visual to it and you have sweat equity put into it,” Swertfeger said. “And you do make new friends. I think that’s half the fun. I've got people who met their partner, I've met people who met their future travel buddy. The friendships that come out of it are pretty amazing.”

Swertfeger said they will announce many of their programs for the 2022 season on December 8.

Scholarships are available for those interested in volunteering but for whom the cost is prohibitive.

