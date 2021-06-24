As top team takes Rafael Fire, areas around Flagstaff downgraded from "set" status

The Rafael Fire is still producing a lot of smoke, but hundreds of residents may be breathing a little easier after the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office downgraded large areas of the county and Flagstaff from the “set” status for possible evacuations.

The announcement that came Thursday afternoon was accompanied by an evacuation order for South Garland Prairie. A Red Cross shelter was set up at Sinagua Middle School to accommodate evacuated residents.

Fire spokesperson Jessica Richardson said the evacuations were necessary not because the Rafael Fire was getting imminently close to the area, but to accommodate planned back burns. That’s when firefighters light fires of their own with the intent of consuming forest fuels in an area, making it difficult for a blaze to continue in that direction.

“With us putting fire on the ground for the backbone operations, we're essentially, you know, putting fire all around those folks,” Richardson said, adding that it was determined with the sheriff’s office that it would be safest to evacuate the area.

Those back burns were likely to begin Thursday evening and continue throughout Friday, Richardson said. She added that they often like to conduct back burns at night when there is more moisture in the air and fire is easier to control.