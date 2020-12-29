As the year nears its end, northern Arizona reflects on the COVID-19 death toll

As residents have been unable to celebrate holidays with family and friends in the normal way, it has become almost cliché to bemoan 2020 as a miserable year.
But as the year nears its end, it is important to look back at the real loss of life that the pandemic has wrought across northern Arizona and the nation.
As of December 28, the number of deaths in Coconino County had reached 192, with 81% of those being Native Americans. Nearby, on the Navajo Nation, the death toll reached 777 as of Sunday.
Last week, it was the desire to recognize and mourn that loss of life that spurred Deborah Harris, president of the Southside Community Association, into action. Harris, along with Khara House and former Mayor Coral Evans, set up 18 chairs with white ribbons on the lawn of city hall.
Harris said she hoped the chairs could act as a memorial to the families of those who had died. Each chair represented 10 county residents who had died from the virus.
“Those are the people who, you know, worked in our schools, they served us at the grocery store, they waitressed for us. They're not going to be sitting in those chairs any longer. They're gone. And some of it is personally feeling that we as a nation could have done better in regards to this COVID and maybe we would not have lost so many people,” Harris told the Arizona Daily Sun. “I want those families to know that even though I didn't know their loved ones and we didn’t know them personally, we as a community, we're grieving and mourning.”
Harris said she also hoped the memorial could help make those deaths easier to see for many residents who may not take the pandemic as seriously as they should.
Michael Begay, the director of the Valley Ridge Mortuary in Tuba City, needs no reminder of the impact COVID-19 has had on northern Arizona. Throughout this year, Begay and his staff have seen the death toll firsthand.
Begay said as of early December they had conducted over 550 funeral services. Before 2020, the mortuary averaged about 270 services a year.
“In October into November, we weren't doing as many services, but right now in December we're back doing four services about every other day,” Begay said. “I've seen many people I've known come through here, some good friends, some former colleagues from law enforcement -- people in the community that I've known pretty much my whole life.”
The morning Begay spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, he had just found out his aunt had died of COVID-19 after becoming sick in a nursing home in Winslow.
The day before that, he and his wife buried her uncle.
“I was at the cemetery yesterday for my wife's uncle’s service, and they cut a new piece of land for burials. And I look at that, and I see all those grave sites, and many of the names I’ve known personally and acquaintances and so forth," Begay said. "And just like I said, at least half of them, 80% of them, are COVID related.”
The pandemic also drastically changed how the mortuary operates and how funeral services can be held.
Begay said early on, he made the decision that they would not embalm COVID-19 patients, in part because it would be difficult to get the amount of disinfectant needed to do so. Begay is also the only embalmer at the mortuary and he said there would be no way he could keep up with the numbers.
Weekend lockdowns implemented by the Navajo Nation also have meant all services must be scheduled for weekdays, and guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control have limited the number of people who can attend a service.
After considering the staff members needed to conduct the funeral service, Begay said those limits have often meant only three members of the deceased's family can attend.
“I’ve seen that it's very hard on families. They’ve had to adjust their way of saying goodbye,” Begay said.
The year has also been a difficult one for his employees as well. Begay said in July, he had a crisis management chaplain he knew from his time in law enforcement come in to speak with them.
As this year comes to an end, Begay said he is bracing for more of the same in the coming months. While the vaccine is a big step forward, he said it will take time to distribute, and cases are still rising across the Navajo Nation.