As the year nears its end, northern Arizona reflects on the COVID-19 death toll

As residents have been unable to celebrate holidays with family and friends in the normal way, it has become almost cliché to bemoan 2020 as a miserable year.

But as the year nears its end, it is important to look back at the real loss of life that the pandemic has wrought across northern Arizona and the nation.

As of December 28, the number of deaths in Coconino County had reached 192, with 81% of those being Native Americans. Nearby, on the Navajo Nation, the death toll reached 777 as of Sunday.

Last week, it was the desire to recognize and mourn that loss of life that spurred Deborah Harris, president of the Southside Community Association, into action. Harris, along with Khara House and former Mayor Coral Evans, set up 18 chairs with white ribbons on the lawn of city hall.

Harris said she hoped the chairs could act as a memorial to the families of those who had died. Each chair represented 10 county residents who had died from the virus.