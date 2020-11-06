As the count continues across northern Arizona, races stay tight

Councilmember Jim McCarty and candidates Miranda Sweet and Anthony Garcia all continue to hold 17% of the vote. In that race, only two seats remain available after the position of vice mayor was taken by Becky Daggett. But with the additional results from late Thursday, Sweet had overtaken McCarthy for second place by 11 votes, with Garcia moving to 55 votes behind McCarthy. They had been separated by about 100 votes apiece earlier in the day.

That leaves the three candidates vying for the final two spots within one-tenth of a percent of each other.

In Congressional District 1, Democrat Tom O’Halleran kept his lead over Republican Tiffany Shedd.

As of Thursday evening, O’Halleran led the race by 4%, with 171,659 votes to Shedd’s 158,857. O’Halleran exceeded Shedd by more than 17,000 in Coconino County.

O’Halleran’s campaign team told the Arizona Daily Sun they are “feeling good and glad that Arizona is committed to counting all votes.”

Hansen said she and her staff hope to have all the remaining early ballots counted before the weekend. She had said on Wednesday that it would at least take until Nov. 10 for all ballots to be counted.

Voters who cast provisional and conditional ballots have five business days to return to the elections office and validate their ballots, which otherwise won’t be counted.

