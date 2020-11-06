As the count continues across northern Arizona, races stay tight

As election workers in Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai and Gila counties continued to count ballots through Thursday, the race between Democratic Arizona House of Representatives candidate Coral Evans and Republican former Rep. Brenda Barton stayed neck and neck.
On Wednesday night, Evans trailed Barton by only 267 votes. By 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, that difference had diminished only a little, with just 220 votes separating the two. And after a late update Thursday night, the margin had been reduced to 183.
The relative stability of results meant the percentage of votes each candidate has received changed very little.
Rep. Walt Blackman is secure in his position, having won re-election with about 29% of the vote.
Likewise, Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott remained at the bottom of the pack with about 20% of the vote.
In the race for Arizona Senate in LD6, the lead held by Republican Wendy Rogers grew over Democrat Felicia French. Rogers declared victory for herself on social media on Wednesday.
At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Coconino County released results from about 4,000 ballots they had counted earlier that day, said County Recorder Patty Hansen. They followed that up with another update at 10:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
In the race for Flagstaff City Council, the additional votes also appeared to have a small impact on the nature of the race.
Councilmember Jim McCarty and candidates Miranda Sweet and Anthony Garcia all continue to hold 17% of the vote. In that race, only two seats remain available after the position of vice mayor was taken by Becky Daggett. But with the additional results from late Thursday, Sweet had overtaken McCarthy for second place by 11 votes, with Garcia moving to 55 votes behind McCarthy. They had been separated by about 100 votes apiece earlier in the day.
That leaves the three candidates vying for the final two spots within one-tenth of a percent of each other.
In Congressional District 1, Democrat Tom O’Halleran kept his lead over Republican Tiffany Shedd.
As of Thursday evening, O’Halleran led the race by 4%, with 171,659 votes to Shedd’s 158,857. O’Halleran exceeded Shedd by more than 17,000 in Coconino County.
O’Halleran’s campaign team told the Arizona Daily Sun they are “feeling good and glad that Arizona is committed to counting all votes.”
Hansen said she and her staff hope to have all the remaining early ballots counted before the weekend. She had said on Wednesday that it would at least take until Nov. 10 for all ballots to be counted.
Voters who cast provisional and conditional ballots have five business days to return to the elections office and validate their ballots, which otherwise won’t be counted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.