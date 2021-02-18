As staff work on Coconino County budget, Navajo Generating Station loss means fewer property tax revenues

The news comes as county staff are in the early stages of working on the fiscal year 22 budget.

Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani is leading that budget process and both Andreani and county supervisors have indicated they want to build the budget in a conservative way, similar to the budget passed for fiscal year 21.

Andreani said last month that although the budget will be conservative, they want to avoid cuts to county staffing.

“A longtime philosophy the board has held is that through downturns we maintain service levels, and of course we're a service organization, so that involves people,” Andreani said in January.

On Tuesday, Andreani suggested the Board of Supervisors also include an examination of county staff compensation during this budget process, even if increases in staff pay can’t immediately occur this year.

She also said in January that they want to give county departments an opportunity to take a look at the future and determine what significant needs departments have moving forward, although the actual expenses are also likely to be deferred.

Like local governments across northern Arizona and the country, Coconino County has seen revenues drop as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.