As Slate and Cornville fires wind down, firefighters take on new fire near Strawberry

As activity on the Slate Fire north of Flagstaff and the Cornville Fire south of Sedona appears to be winding down, firefighters responded to a new blaze even farther south Thursday morning.

That fire, which fire managers believed was about 150 acres, was burning about 12 miles west of Strawberry near the old Child’s power plant off a landscape feature named Ike’s Backbone.

The fire was first spotted at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening and forced several campers in the area to evacuate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, containment increased on both the Slate and Cornville fires.

The Cornville Fire that began midday Sunday and initially forced some evacuations is at 92% containment. Its size is estimated at about 1,200 acres and there are two fire engines and about 15 personnel on the scene monitoring what is left of the blaze.

The Slate Fire remains somewhat more active, although in recent days its growth has largely stalled in the face of firefighters' efforts on the ground.