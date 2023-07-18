Paid parking, and a new economy parking lot, has arrived at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

City officials hope the introduction of paid parking to the airport will help better manage the availability of parking.

Parking at the airport will remain free for the first hour, but each additional hour is priced at $2. The maximum daily rate for the Economy Lot is set at $6, while the Terminal Lot is priced at $8 per day.

Weekly rates for the Economy Lot are set at $36, with the Terminal Lot priced at $48.

The revenue generated from the paid parking system will be allocated toward the debt service for the construction of the new parking lot, as well as ongoing operational and maintenance needs. Card payments will be accepted both within the terminal at payment kiosks and at the exit points of the parking lots.

Parking enforcement will be managed by ParkFlag.

The new parking lot brings 413 additional parking spaces to the airport -- more than doubling the number of parking spots at the location.

City officials say the new lot and the start of paid parking should fully address previous challenges that travelers might have experienced during peak travel times in terms of parking.

"The implementation of paid parking is part of our emphasis on making traveling through the airport convenient for our customers,” Brian Gall, the airport's director, said in a statement. "During peak travel times, parking was limited and finding a parking space wasn’t always guaranteed. This system has enabled the construction of our new Economy Lot, which more than doubles the previous parking capacity and will allow for a smoother experience for travelers. Keeping parking rates low was important to us, and with our affordable rates, flying from Flagstaff remains the most convenient option for northern Arizona travelers."

The implementation of the paid parking system coincides with the reopening of the runway at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, following a scheduled closure that lasted from midnight on July 9 to midnight on July 15 for runway pavement maintenance.

The pavement maintenance work was completed in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Airport Pavement Management System program.

The work was completed several hours ahead of schedule, with the runway reopening afternoon on July 15. Regular sealing and maintenance are essential to ensure the longevity of the asphalt surface, officials said.

Close The Wicked Tinkers perform Saturday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Matt Steele, with his cigar clamped in his teeth, competes in the keg-tossing event Saturday during the highland games events at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Nathan Pruit tosses the caber Saturday afternoon during highland games events at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill. Mary, Queen of Scotts, circulates through the crowd Sunday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill. Massed Pipes enter the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Akorra Stewart doesn't let the heat bother her Sunday morning as she runs about amongst the clan camps during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. Akorra is of Clan Stewart. Killian’s Angels perform Sunday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Water is on hand during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival to help counter the heat as temperatures in Flagstaff topped 95 degrees. The Blue-Faced Hag, who in Celtic tradition is the bringer of winter and protector of highland wildlife, kept her cool in the shade Sunday afternoon at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival as temperatures reached 96 degrees. Bubbles galore are in the kids area at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival on Saturday morning. Judith Lukas spins carded wool into thread Sunday morning during a demonstration at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. Judith Lukas spins carded wool into thread Sunday morning during a demonstration during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. Gallery: Arizona Highland Celtic Festival returns to Flagstaff Despite the heat, the Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill brought clans and more to Flagstaff. The Wicked Tinkers perform Saturday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Matt Steele, with his cigar clamped in his teeth, competes in the keg-tossing event Saturday during the highland games events at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Nathan Pruit tosses the caber Saturday afternoon during highland games events at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill. Mary, Queen of Scotts, circulates through the crowd Sunday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill. Massed Pipes enter the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Akorra Stewart doesn't let the heat bother her Sunday morning as she runs about amongst the clan camps during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. Akorra is of Clan Stewart. Killian’s Angels perform Sunday during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival at Fort Tuthill County Park. Water is on hand during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival to help counter the heat as temperatures in Flagstaff topped 95 degrees. The Blue-Faced Hag, who in Celtic tradition is the bringer of winter and protector of highland wildlife, kept her cool in the shade Sunday afternoon at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival as temperatures reached 96 degrees. Bubbles galore are in the kids area at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival on Saturday morning. Judith Lukas spins carded wool into thread Sunday morning during a demonstration at the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. Judith Lukas spins carded wool into thread Sunday morning during a demonstration during the Arizona Highland Celtic Festival.