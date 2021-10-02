As residents and city crews continue to combat post flooding dust, climate change likely to worsen impacts

But Tewksbury-Bloom said it has meant that the issues seems to be never ending, as it can take time for residents to clear their properties fully.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's not like it's been ignored; it is such a huge undertaking,” Tewksbury-Bloom said. “There's still people who are now finally able to get to parts of their property, it’s just taken time and it can be really exhausting labor on top of everything else.”

Clogging things up

There have been several volunteer events that have worked to assist residents with clearing their properties.

Overton said streets staff have been hard at work clearing streets as best they can, but it is a time-consuming process, especially given the fine silt they are clearing.

“At the height of it, we had six sweepers working 24-hour rotations. And that lasted for about three weeks, until it was generally manageable,” Overton said. “It just takes multiple passes. So I would say on a really silted street, they probably made 100 passes before they could get it to where it was somewhat acceptable.”