As new fire burns near Sycamore Canyon, Backbone fire grows to 32,000 acres

Father’s Day weekend was an active one for wildfire in northern Arizona as the Backbone Fire near Strawberry rapidly grew and a new fire began burning southwest of Flagstaff.
That fire, dubbed the Rafael Fire, is believed to be about 18,000 acres in size after only being discovered Friday and is 0% contained.
Fire managers say that growth is in part due to strong winds from the west and low humidity, as well as the terrain in the area.
The fire began burning about north of Perkinsville and west of Sedona in Yavapai county but has since spread into Coconino County, nearing areas around Sycamore Canyon.
The fire’s growth forced the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to announce evacuations of some areas of the forest late Sunday night. Evacuations were ordered in areas around Sycamore Canyon and south of Forest Road 535, off of Forest Road 231. Garland Prairie was put into the ready state for potential evacuations.
The area impacted is popular for camping.
Fire managers believe the fire was ignited by a dry thunderstorm that passed across the region late last week. Fire managers believe the same storm ignited as many as five other fires north of Paulden and west of Highway 89, but so far, all those fires are significantly smaller than the Rafael Fire.
The total acreage is estimated to be about 1,800 acres. A type three incident management team appears to be working on the Rafael Fire and the other smaller blazes in the area.
Smoke from the Rafael Fire is highly visible from Sedona and has likely impacted other communities as well, such as Flagstaff.
Meanwhile, a type 1 incident team took control of managing the fire Backbone fire.
On Friday, the communities of Strawberry and Pine were both ordered to evacuate and the fire continued to grow over the weekend. The fire is now estimated to be about 32,000 acres in size and it is 0% contained.
State Route 260 is closed between Camp Verde and State Route 87. Likewise, 87 is closed north of Payson to Clint’s Well.
Since its start, the fire has largely been moving north but is also spreading somewhat to the east and west.
On Sunday, firefighters used heavy equipment to reinforce fire lines south and west of Strawberry and Pine in order to help protect those communities. Fire managers are also looking at conducting prescribed burns in the area in order to deprive the fire of fuel nearby.
Difficult terrain in the area has limited the way that firefighters on the ground have been able to safely work on the fire and fire managers are relying on aircraft to do much of the work.
On Sunday, aircraft focused on limiting the spread of the fire off of Deadman’s Mesa. Fire managers hope to prevent the fire from spreading into Hardscrabble Canyon, as well as from crossing the Verde River south of Gap Creek. As aircraft have been attempting to slow the fire's spread, firefighters on the ground were also working to establish fire lines in the area with hand tools and bulldozers.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Camp Verde.
