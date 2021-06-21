As new fire burns near Sycamore Canyon, Backbone fire grows to 32,000 acres

The total acreage is estimated to be about 1,800 acres. A type three incident management team appears to be working on the Rafael Fire and the other smaller blazes in the area.

Smoke from the Rafael Fire is highly visible from Sedona and has likely impacted other communities as well, such as Flagstaff.

Meanwhile, a type 1 incident team took control of managing the fire Backbone fire.

On Friday, the communities of Strawberry and Pine were both ordered to evacuate and the fire continued to grow over the weekend. The fire is now estimated to be about 32,000 acres in size and it is 0% contained.

State Route 260 is closed between Camp Verde and State Route 87. Likewise, 87 is closed north of Payson to Clint’s Well.

Since its start, the fire has largely been moving north but is also spreading somewhat to the east and west.

On Sunday, firefighters used heavy equipment to reinforce fire lines south and west of Strawberry and Pine in order to help protect those communities. Fire managers are also looking at conducting prescribed burns in the area in order to deprive the fire of fuel nearby.