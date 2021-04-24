As new Bellemont sawmill opens Friday, leaders optimistic for forest restoration future

That initiative hopes to treat 2.4 million acres on the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests, lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfires and creating a healthier ecosystem.

But throughout much of the time it has held the contract, NewLife has struggled to get its acres thinned. The scope of its contract includes treating 300,000 acres total, 30,000 each year. But so far, the company has in total treated a fraction of that.

The new Bellemont sawmill that opened on Friday might just help change all that by finding a way to make money out of small, low-quality trees.

“This is the most exciting project that I've been involved with in my 40 years in the industry,” Dergousoff told the group of gathered leaders just before the ribbon cutting.

The sense of optimism for what the mill could mean for ongoing forest restoration was shared by many, including Coconino County Chair and District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan.

“It offers us promise to address the biomass bottleneck that has historically limited the pace and scale of forest restoration in northern Arizona,” Ryan told the gathered leaders. “We're excited to see the impact and production of this facility and how it will impact the forest restoration throughout the region.”