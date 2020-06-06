As NAU announces early start for fall, companies prepare student housing for COVID-19

The fall semester at Northern Arizona University will be starting and ending earlier than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials have moved up the start of the semester to Aug. 12. Classes will then end before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Most years, classes begin toward the end of August with the semester concluding in the first week or two of December.
In an email to faculty and staff, NAU President Rita Cheng said the goal of moving up the start and end of the semester was, in essence, to try to beat any resurgence of the virus.
“Our goal is to take advantage of a period of expected lower COVID-19 case rates, exceptional weather for encouraging outdoor activities and lower rates of student travel prior to any potential resurgence of the virus,” Cheng’s email read. “We will share specific details about the semester, including the schedule for finals and commencement, soon.”
Student housing
As NAU prepares for in-person classes in the fall, so too are the companies that make it possible for students to live in Flagstaff and attend those classes.
That includes American Campus Communities, which has built and manages several student housing developments on campus and one off campus.
The company manages The Suites, Sky View, Hilltop Townhomes and the NAU Honors College dorm on campus. There is also the off-campus The Jack, formerly known as The Hub, which ACC purchased from Core Campus.
Normally, Jason Wills, the vice president for development at ACC, designs student-focused housing developments. But more recently, Wills said he and a team at ACC have been hard at work for months examining how to keep their tenants across the county safe while they attend classes.
Wills said they are working to protect residents by trying to prevent the spread of the virus both through the air and on surfaces.
To address the former, Wills said they made changes to improve air filtration, working to bring fresh air into a room.
On the latter, Wills said they conducted a “touch point analysis” for all of their buildings. In that way, they identified all the points or objects within the building where multiple residents were likely to be touching the same object or surface.
“So it could be the door handle, a light switch, it could be the vending machine where you get laundry detergent. It would be every machine where you open a door or there's a coin slot or something like that,” Wills said.
Having identified those surfaces, Wills said they then worked to simply reduce the number of those points as much as possible. That might mean changing doors so that someone can swing them open with their foot. If that was not possible, he and his team looked to change the materials of a surface to one that is naturally antimicrobial.
The team also examined the many communal areas within their buildings and determined how many people could be in the room while following social distancing standards.
Those rooms already have maximum occupancy rates for fire regulations and some states have put out guidelines saying rooms should not be more than 25% of maximum occupancy, so in those cases, it was easy.
But other times, Wills said they had to come to those determinations themselves, based off the individual room and the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Ultimately, a lot of this comes down to the individual [tenants] developing an awareness,” Wills said.
He added that based on the questions they get from students and parents every day who are considering living with them, he believes many students already have that awareness.
Even through the pandemic, Wills said their communities have generally been between 55% and 90% occupancy.
“There were many places where either students didn’t want to go back to their parents -- maybe their parents were in a high-risk group, maybe there wasn’t room for them, or socially, maybe they wanted to stay within their peer group,” Wills said. “Remember, not all of these students are 18, many of them are [older] and they’ve got an environment that they're connected to through social issues and jobs.”
Of the universities at which ACC manages student housing projects, the majority are reopening with in-person classes just like NAU.
Even for communities where the universities have moved to an all-online model for the fall semester, the number of students signing pre-lease agreements is only down about 6%.
