As NAU announces early start for fall, companies prepare student housing for COVID-19
As NAU announces early start for fall, companies prepare student housing for COVID-19

The fall semester at Northern Arizona University will be starting and ending earlier than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials have moved up the start of the semester to Aug. 12. Classes will then end before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Most years, classes begin toward the end of August with the semester concluding in the first week or two of December.

In an email to faculty and staff, NAU President Rita Cheng said the goal of moving up the start and end of the semester was, in essence, to try to beat any resurgence of the virus.

“Our goal is to take advantage of a period of expected lower COVID-19 case rates, exceptional weather for encouraging outdoor activities and lower rates of student travel prior to any potential resurgence of the virus,” Cheng’s email read. “We will share specific details about the semester, including the schedule for finals and commencement, soon.”

Student housing

As NAU prepares for in-person classes in the fall, so too are the companies that make it possible for students to live in Flagstaff and attend those classes.

That includes American Campus Communities, which has built and manages several student housing developments on campus and one off campus.

The company manages The Suites, Sky View, Hilltop Townhomes and the NAU Honors College dorm on campus. There is also the off-campus The Jack, formerly known as The Hub, which ACC purchased from Core Campus.

Normally, Jason Wills, the vice president for development at ACC, designs student-focused housing developments. But more recently, Wills said he and a team at ACC have been hard at work for months examining how to keep their tenants across the county safe while they attend classes.

Wills said they are working to protect residents by trying to prevent the spread of the virus both through the air and on surfaces.

To address the former, Wills said they made changes to improve air filtration, working to bring fresh air into a room.

On the latter, Wills said they conducted a “touch point analysis” for all of their buildings. In that way, they identified all the points or objects within the building where multiple residents were likely to be touching the same object or surface.

“So it could be the door handle, a light switch, it could be the vending machine where you get laundry detergent. It would be every machine where you open a door or there's a coin slot or something like that,” Wills said.

Having identified those surfaces, Wills said they then worked to simply reduce the number of those points as much as possible. That might mean changing doors so that someone can swing them open with their foot. If that was not possible, he and his team looked to change the materials of a surface to one that is naturally antimicrobial.

The team also examined the many communal areas within their buildings and determined how many people could be in the room while following social distancing standards.

Those rooms already have maximum occupancy rates for fire regulations and some states have put out guidelines saying rooms should not be more than 25% of maximum occupancy, so in those cases, it was easy.

But other times, Wills said they had to come to those determinations themselves, based off the individual room and the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Ultimately, a lot of this comes down to the individual [tenants] developing an awareness,” Wills said.

He added that based on the questions they get from students and parents every day who are considering living with them, he believes many students already have that awareness.

Even through the pandemic, Wills said their communities have generally been between 55% and 90% occupancy.

“There were many places where either students didn’t want to go back to their parents -- maybe their parents were in a high-risk group, maybe there wasn’t room for them, or socially, maybe they wanted to stay within their peer group,” Wills said. “Remember, not all of these students are 18, many of them are [older] and they’ve got an environment that they're connected to through social issues and jobs.”

Of the universities at which ACC manages student housing projects, the majority are reopening with in-person classes just like NAU.

Of the universities ACC manages student housing projects at, the majority are reopening with in person classes just like NAU. Those developments are seeing pre-leasing numbers at essentially the same level as this time last year.

Even for communities where the universities have moved to an all-online model for the fall semester, the number of students signing pre-lease agreements is only down about 6%.

Dear Lumberjack family,

As a NAU supporter, I am pleased to share the progress we have made in our plans to return to fall classes on the Flagstaff campus. Additionally, we continue to work with all of our community college partners throughout the state regarding fall re-opening plans to serve our statewide students.

As has been the case since the outbreak of the pandemic, our priorities continue to be centered on:

- Maintaining the well-being and health of our university family

- Limiting and mitigating health and safety risks

- Continuing to achieve our customary high level of academic excellence

- Ensuring our institutional stability and financial sustainability

We are being thorough and careful in our approach, as mitigating risks to the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and our local communities is vital. We continue to consult with public health officials, local and state leaders, and health experts in the Flagstaff and the NAU community as we refine our plans to resume in-person campus operations.

One key mitigation strategy is to begin the fall semester earlier than usual and finish in-person classes by Thanksgiving. Our goal is to take advantage of a period of expected lower COVID-19 case rates, exceptional weather for encouraging outdoor activities, and lower rates of student travel prior to any potential resurgence of the virus. To ensure we continue to provide our students with a world-class education, the first day of classes for the fall semester will be Wednesday, August 12, and we will end before Thanksgiving. We will share specific details about the semester, including the schedule for finals and commencement, soon.

Work groups are currently developing plans to enable teaching and learning, student life, research and creative activity, operations, and events and engagement to resume in as normal a manner as possible. Modifications to safeguard the health of our community, our families, and our neighbors are being made. We are taking a variety of steps, including mandatory education of faculty and staff, enhanced sanitation and cleaning practices, the distribution and use of masks in common areas, physical distancing, and, in coordination with county and state public health officials, the development of effective protocols for testing and screening.

- Physical Distancing. Implementing guidelines for maintaining appropriate space.

- Academic Excellence through NAUFlex. Adopting a proven approach to academic instruction, NAUFlex supports safety and physical distancing with a fully immersive classroom experience available in-person and online. Each classroom will have the capability to stream classes, offering our students the flexibility to engage in a quality and highly personal experience with safety top of mind.

- Housing and Dining. Providing students with a safe and positive living and learning environment is a top priority. We are developing strategies and procedures to reopen dining venues and allow students to return to the residence halls. This includes implementing physical distancing throughout common areas and dining venues, enhancing cleaning protocols, and analyzing residence configuration options. Our residence halls will be open, with a mix of single and standard occupancy, to decrease density and increase our ability to maintain the appropriate space needed for physical distancing.

- Innovative Use of Technology. We are exploring the use of technology to minimize wait times and enhance physical distancing opportunities for student services and facilities, such as campus recreation, kitchens, and laundry facilities.

- Prioritizing Health and Well-Being. We will continue to prioritize Campus Health and Counseling Services to ensure students have access to proper medical and mental health support services.

- Mandatory Health and Safety Training. We are developing a mandatory course on mitigating health and safety risks for all faculty and staff.

- Personal Hygiene and Prevention Measures. Training and education for students on health and safety, physical distancing, and appropriate use of face coverings will be critical in maintaining a safe environment. This will include welcome kits for students with personal hygiene material, such as a reusable face mask and hand sanitizer.

- Cleaning and Other Safety Practices. Stringent and timely sanitation and cleaning standards will be instituted for all high-traffic areas and buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available in convenient locations in all buildings, and health ambassadors will be present in high-traffic buildings to provide advice on appropriate distancing practices and ensure these practices are adopted.

- Screening, Testing, and Contact Tracing. We are working on protocols for our campus community that will enable us to test, contact trace, and quarantine when needed.

- Community Responsibility and Engagement. We will educate our students on how best to enjoy the environment around them, which will enhance their campus experience and at the same time minimize risks. This includes taking advantage of the amenities of our great Flagstaff community while employing appropriate physical distancing practices. We will continue to collaborate and communicate with state and local health officials, city and county leadership, and local businesses.

I am proud of the NAU teams that have contributed to working on these important measures that will allow us to provide our students with the quality academic and personal experience that brought them to NAU while mitigating risks to all members of our community. I am appreciative of our faculty and staff for their flexibility, ideas, and the spirit of teamwork that has helped inform our work.

I also want to thank you for your dedication to our community. Your commitment to give back to NAU is inspiring. These challenging times make me even more grateful for your investment to help us forge paths to a bolder, brighter future.

We look forward to having our entire Lumberjack family come together, whether on our Flagstaff campus, one of our statewide campuses, or online to focus on the mission of NAU, which the steps we have described will foster. We will continue to build upon these foundational measures, in keeping with the latest direction from health authorities, and share additional actions as they are adopted.

Stay safe, and go Lumberjacks!

For Cheng's full statement, including details on the university's plans for health and safety protocols going into the fall semester, visit this story at azdailysun.com.

Colleges plan fall opening, but campuses won't look the same | A7

