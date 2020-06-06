As NAU announces early start for fall, companies prepare student housing for COVID-19

The company manages The Suites, Sky View, Hilltop Townhomes and the NAU Honors College dorm on campus. There is also the off-campus The Jack, formerly known as The Hub, which ACC purchased from Core Campus.

Normally, Jason Wills, the vice president for development at ACC, designs student-focused housing developments. But more recently, Wills said he and a team at ACC have been hard at work for months examining how to keep their tenants across the county safe while they attend classes.

Wills said they are working to protect residents by trying to prevent the spread of the virus both through the air and on surfaces.

To address the former, Wills said they made changes to improve air filtration, working to bring fresh air into a room.

On the latter, Wills said they conducted a “touch point analysis” for all of their buildings. In that way, they identified all the points or objects within the building where multiple residents were likely to be touching the same object or surface.

“So it could be the door handle, a light switch, it could be the vending machine where you get laundry detergent. It would be every machine where you open a door or there's a coin slot or something like that,” Wills said.