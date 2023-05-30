Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As operations on the Miller Fire near Sedona appear to be winding down, forest officials are bringing in additional firefighters to help manage a blaze closer to Flagstaff with the goal of supporting forest health.

Coconino National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer said two teams of hotshots, the Mormon Lake Hotshots and the Flagstaff Hotshots, are now lending a hand on the Volunteer Fire, about 16 miles west of Flagstaff.

A type 3 incident management team is expected to take over management of the Volunteer Fire on Thursday, which is burning within the area of the two-year old Rafael Fire burn scar. That means there is “not really potential for explosive growth” on that fire, Shaffer told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Forest managers are now utilizing both the Volunteer Fire and the Wilbur Fire west of Clints Well to support forest health, burning down and dead trees. Both fires have not grown substantially since last week.

That type 3 team had been managing the Miller Fire up until Tuesday.

The Miller Fire is now 31% contained, but Shaffer said fire activity is minimal within the fire. And given the minimal activity, as well as the difficult terrain within the area it is burning which prevents firefighters from approaching the blaze, Shaffer said forest officials decided to stand down several groups that had been working on the Miller Fire.

As of now, just one hand crew and a helicopter are working the Miller Fire, which is measured at 30 acres in size.

Fire crews spent the last several days checking previously installed fire line along the south side of the fire in addition to aerially checking fire behavior. Crews are now installing cameras around the fire so fire officials can keep an eye on things without having to dedicate crews to the fairly inactive blaze.

Hot spots within the Miller Fire are expected to persist in the area throughout the coming weeks due to high temperatures and weather conditions.

Since terrain within Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain, where the Miller Fire is burning, prevents firefights from accessing the fire safely, Shaffer said crews have been scouting the area, identifying access routes, staging areas and helicopter landing sites. Such information could prove invaluable in the case of another more impactful fire within the Secret Mountain Wilderness area.

Crews have also been checking on native wildlife and archaeological and heritage sites, at times cutting trees in those areas in order to protect them from future fires.

Last week, a significant area around the Miller Fire was closed to visitors to allow firefighting operations to continue unimpeded. But that closure area has since been reduced. Still, officials ask forest visitors to check for area closures prior to any excursion and abide by all posted signage.

The fire was first reported on May 20, but due to weather conditions, aerial resources were not able to confirm the fire until Monday, May 22.

There are no structures threatened by the fire.

While the Temporary Flight Restriction located in the Miller Fire area will likely be lifted soon, the use of drones is still prohibited in Forest Service wilderness areas, including the Secret Mountain Wilderness Area.