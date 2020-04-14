As many stay home, Mountain Line drivers use every advantage to stay safe

While many Flagstaff residents are traveling as little as possible during the pandemic, Dave Janeway’s job takes him all across the city.
Janeway has worked as a driver for Mountain Line for the last seven years and said although he and other drivers are still out on the streets, the job has changed a lot since the crisis began.
For one, Janeway said even though they are still driving their routes, it's much less frequent after the agency began operating on weekend hours for the duration of the crisis. That means routes where buses would normally stop every half hour only see stops every hour.
And with that extra time that would normally be taken up with driving, Janeway said they are all cleaning and sanitizing the buses a lot more. Some days, Janeway said he might spend half his day with other drivers and Mountain Line staff just sanitizing buses as opposed to driving them.
When Janeway is driving, he said there have also been far fewer passengers riding the bus.
Before the crisis, Mountain Line carried about 11,100 passengers each day, but now, that number has fallen to about 2,200, according to spokesperson Jacki Lenners -- an 80% drop.
Janeway said they almost always see a substantial drop in ridership during spring break when university students head out of town. But this time, because NAU announced the transition to online classes, Janeway said they just never saw ridership pick back up.
And then as businesses closed or reduced hours and residents practiced social distancing, ridership continued to fall.
“We have a lot of retired people who will take the bus and have breakfast or have coffee at their favorite coffee shop. That has all dropped drastically and the people out there right now have needs to use the transportation for the most part,” Janeway said.
That drop in ridership is actually positive news, said Heather Dalmolin, the interim CEO and general manager for Mountain Line. The agency has been asking riders to use the bus only if they necessary and if their trip is to an essential job or need.
That way, those who are riding the bus can spread out more, keeping distance between themselves and everyone else.
“Our message right now is don’t use transit, and that’s not normally what we’d want to be saying -- I mean that’s not what our public message normally is,” Dalmolin said. She added that when the crisis comes to an end, they are confident the agency will see those riders return.
Dalmolin said university students account for about 50% of their riders, so when classes begin again in person, they should likewise see ridership pick up again.
Early last month, the Mountain Line also went to a fare-free model to limit the interaction between passengers and drivers as another preventative measure. Dalmolin said that also means passengers can board the bus through the back door, further distancing drivers from those riding the bus.
But there are costs, specifically about $40,000 in lost revenue each month, Dalmolin said.
“We projected that we can sustain it for at least three months,” Dalmolin said. “If this goes beyond the end of June, it's certainly something we will have to visit and consider, but I don’t think we’ve fully tested how far out we could carry free fare. We do anticipate that transit will run as long as we're in this situation to get people where they need to go.”
Dalmolin said the agency has received some additional federal money that helped offset some of that lost revenue, and the route changes, with fewer buses driving as often, have meant they have seen some costs decrease.
Janeway said in addition to sanitizing the buses regularly and limiting interactions with the public, he and other drivers have also been taking some of their own measures to stay safe from the coronavirus. He said many of them are wearing gloves and other protective equipment and using bus systems to his advantage.
“I have several vents and fans and air-system flows and I utilize those,” Janeway said. “I set my bus up to where it’s moving the air away from me. I’ve always carried hand sanitizer with me because I am dealing with the public before this even happened.”
Janeway said he is also trying to improve his physical health by taking vitamins and supplements. That way, Janeway said, if he does contract coronavirus, his body may have a better chance of fighting it off.
And when he gets home from work, Janeway said his wife immediately whisks him into the mudroom and makes him take off his clothes so they can be washed.
“When this all started, one of our first concerns was safety for our staff and making sure that both our drivers and our riders really understand what we can do to provide safe transportation during times like this,” Dalmolin said. “We’re here to serve for those essential trips and we're asking for people who don’t need to use the bus to not use the bus, to leave that space on the vehicle for those who absolutely have to make that trip using the bus right now.
"When all of this recovers, we hope that people come back and use transit because we’ll still be here.”
