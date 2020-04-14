As many stay home, Mountain Line drivers use every advantage to stay safe

But there are costs, specifically about $40,000 in lost revenue each month, Dalmolin said.

“We projected that we can sustain it for at least three months,” Dalmolin said. “If this goes beyond the end of June, it's certainly something we will have to visit and consider, but I don’t think we’ve fully tested how far out we could carry free fare. We do anticipate that transit will run as long as we're in this situation to get people where they need to go.”

Dalmolin said the agency has received some additional federal money that helped offset some of that lost revenue, and the route changes, with fewer buses driving as often, have meant they have seen some costs decrease.

Janeway said in addition to sanitizing the buses regularly and limiting interactions with the public, he and other drivers have also been taking some of their own measures to stay safe from the coronavirus. He said many of them are wearing gloves and other protective equipment and using bus systems to his advantage.

“I have several vents and fans and air-system flows and I utilize those,” Janeway said. “I set my bus up to where it’s moving the air away from me. I’ve always carried hand sanitizer with me because I am dealing with the public before this even happened.”