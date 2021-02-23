As Lowell Observatory looks to the future, some worry the public won't have a say

Additionally, it is also possible that the City of Flagstaff could purchase the land if they want it to remain fully open space. The city already owns more than 2,000 acres on Observatory Mesa that has been set aside as permanent open space.

Despite being within city limits, the property has no current zoning and has long been used by Flagstaff residents as open space.

During that council meeting, Bob Holmes, who is lobbying on behalf of the observatory in Washington, emphasized the rights Lowell Observatory has to the land.

“[It’s a] misconception that it is open space, it is private land owned by Lowell with federal encumbrances,” Holmes said.

Hall said the observatory is committed to a public process in which Flagstaff residents will be able to weigh in as the observatory creates a master plan for future projects on the mesa.

“We do want it to be a community process. We try to be part of the community and we certainly don't want to be doing anything in a smoke-filled room,” Hall told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Such a master plan may take some time to create with the involvement of community partners, so Hall said it will be years before any shovels hit the dirt.