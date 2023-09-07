As work continues to improve forest health within the C.C. Cragin watershed on the Coconino National Forest’s Mogollon Rim Ranger District, officials are warning the public to expect heavy machinery and trucks on roads throughout the area.

Specifically, officials said, motorists should expect to encounter log trucks, heavy machinery and timber debris as both logging and road resurfacing operations continue on Rim Road (Forest Road 300).

Resurfacing work is expected to last through mid-October.

Logging operations will run throughout the next decade as part of a long-term project aimed at restoration of the watershed and to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

There are nine active timber sales in operation. Forest visitors should plan to encounter logging operations at any point in the Roosevelt, Baker, General Springs and McCarty sales areas -- which will operate between 2023 and 2028.

Sections of Rim Road may close intermittently for logging operations throughout the next five years. Forest visitors are always encouraged to check road statuses online at coconinonationalforest.us prior to any excursion and are asked to abide by all posted signage and closures.

Forest visitors are asked to avoid recreating in both areas of resurfacing work and in active logging areas for safety reasons.

Motorists can expect to encounter a variety of road repair equipment, such as motorgraders, loaders and mini-excavators, throughout resurfacing operations.