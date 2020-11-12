As LD6 again disappoints Democrats as Evans concedes to Barton for state Legislature

Blue wave crashes

Indeed, the vast majority of Evans’ support came from Coconino County, where Babbott, and Independent, also did well. Both candidates saw much less support from voters in Gila, Navajo and Yavapai counties.

Democrats had hoped a blue wave would allow them to not only swing the state to President-elect Joe Biden but also let them take control of the state Legislature. But Solop said it appears that blue wave didn’t come together, or at least not in a way that led to success for Democrats at the state level.

“We thought there would be the blue wave across the country, and in Arizona, but it really didn't materialize as anticipated,” Solop said. “But if there was a blue wave coming through Arizona, we would have seen the changes occurring not just at the presidential level, but trickling down to that state legislative level as well.”

Barton said she thought her victory was in part because voters valued the experience she could bring to the position. She has worked in the state Legislature from 2010 to 2018 before hitting term limits. Term limits require legislators only to run for four consecutive two-year terms in either the House or Senate.