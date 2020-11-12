As LD6 again disappoints Democrats as Evans concedes to Barton for state Legislature

In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun and posted to social media, Democrat Coral Evans conceded the race for the state House of Representatives and congratulated Rep. Walt Blackman and Rep.-elect Brenda Barton as the seats stay in Republican control.
“I would like to congratulate Representatives Blackman and Barton and wish them the best as they get to work tackling the extraordinary challenges facing our towns, our small businesses, our schools, and everyday Arizonans,” Evans’ statement Wednesday read.
After an initially strong showing on Election Day, coming out ahead of every other candidate in total votes, Evans' lead gradually disappeared as more votes were counted during the ensuing hours. First surpassed by Blackman, Evans was then vying for the second House seat representing Legislative District 6 against Barton.
For her part, Barton said she had expected that mostly democratic early votes would have her down on election night and that her vote totals would increase as additional ballots were tabulated.
Still, Barton said it was still somewhat nerve-racking.
“Of course, you know, you're watching those numbers. You want all the numbers to go all your way, right away,” Barton said. “And so when I woke up the next morning, I did a jump for joy and then we just kept adding votes and adding votes as they finished counting all the counties.”
For several days, the race remained tight, with only a few hundred votes separating the two candidates. As the days dragged on, however, Barton’s lead over Evans only seemed to grow.
Just over a week after Election Day, and with the vast majority of the votes counted, Barton had just more than 2,000 more votes than Evans.
In the end, Blackman received 28% of the vote, Barton 26% and Evans 25%. Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott, who conceded on election night when it appeared Blackman and Evans would be taking seats, received 19% of the vote.
Evans’ loss represents just the latest disappointment for Democrats who have had little luck winning in LD6 despite strong, and in Evans’ case, well-funded candidates, said Fred Solop, a professor of political science at Northern Arizona University.
Solop said part of what makes the district such a Sisyphean task for Democrats may simply be the makeup of the voters within it. Although it was drawn up to be fairly competitive almost a decade ago, Republicans do have an advantage.
Support Local Journalism
“It's a very unusual district because it's a very long and narrow district. It includes Flagstaff, but it also goes south, into Yavapai County, and captures very conservative Republican elements,” Solop said. “So consistently now -- we have a huge record of election cycles here from 2012 to 2020 -- consistently, the candidates that Flagstaff votes for don't win.”
Blue wave crashes
Indeed, the vast majority of Evans’ support came from Coconino County, where Babbott, and Independent, also did well. Both candidates saw much less support from voters in Gila, Navajo and Yavapai counties.
Democrats had hoped a blue wave would allow them to not only swing the state to President-elect Joe Biden but also let them take control of the state Legislature. But Solop said it appears that blue wave didn’t come together, or at least not in a way that led to success for Democrats at the state level.
“We thought there would be the blue wave across the country, and in Arizona, but it really didn't materialize as anticipated,” Solop said. “But if there was a blue wave coming through Arizona, we would have seen the changes occurring not just at the presidential level, but trickling down to that state legislative level as well.”
Barton said she thought her victory was in part because voters valued the experience she could bring to the position. She has worked in the state Legislature from 2010 to 2018 before hitting term limits. Term limits require legislators only to run for four consecutive two-year terms in either the House or Senate.
“I think what really is going on is that, you know, I have a record, and I have represented the district before. [Voters] know that I'm conservative, and I know how much I love this district and how much I love Arizona,” Barton said.
Barton also pointed at how much on-the-ground campaigning she had done, going to events, attending rallies and meeting voters face to face. That is something Barton said she thinks voters appreciate and made a difference.
Generally speaking, Democratic candidates were less willing to conduct some of that traditional face-to-face campaigning for fear of spreading the coronavirus.
In her statement, Evans pointed to the work of thousands of volunteers who had made almost 200,000 phone calls and sent nearly 40,000 handwritten postcards during the course of the campaign.
Evans thanked those volunteers and said she would continue to work for the benefit of northern Arizona.
“This was an historic election for our country, more Americans voted in this election than any other in our country’s history. I am very proud to have been a part of it,” Evans said. "I will continue to work in northern Arizona for a quality education for all students regardless of zip code, advocate for local control for cities and towns, protections for our limited water supply, and support for small businesses over big corporations. I will remain a voice for our families and our community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.