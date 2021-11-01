As independent commission releases draft maps, some raise concerns over northern Arizona districts

Daft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.

The commission, often called the IRC, are now soliciting public input on the draft maps, which will define political boundaries within the state for the next decade, including the 2022 election cycle.

When the 30-day comment period ends on Nov. 20, the commission will then take the feedback it has received and make any final changes to the maps before they are given the green light in December.

Before the commission approved the draft maps, commission chairwoman Erika Neuberg reminded both the other commissioners and members of the public that the draft maps they were voting on were just that: drafts that could be changed after additional public feedback.

And at least in terms of the current districts for the northern portion of the state, several northern Arizona leaders have hoped the commission will take a second look at the maps.

“I don’t think the map that was presented, the draft map that was presented by the IRC, is in our best interest in terms of Coconino County,” said County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez during a discussion of the maps last week.