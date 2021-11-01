As independent commission releases draft maps, some raise concerns over northern Arizona districts

Daft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.
The commission, often called the IRC, are now soliciting public input on the draft maps, which will define political boundaries within the state for the next decade, including the 2022 election cycle.
When the 30-day comment period ends on Nov. 20, the commission will then take the feedback it has received and make any final changes to the maps before they are given the green light in December.
Before the commission approved the draft maps, commission chairwoman Erika Neuberg reminded both the other commissioners and members of the public that the draft maps they were voting on were just that: drafts that could be changed after additional public feedback.
And at least in terms of the current districts for the northern portion of the state, several northern Arizona leaders have hoped the commission will take a second look at the maps.
“I don’t think the map that was presented, the draft map that was presented by the IRC, is in our best interest in terms of Coconino County,” said County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez during a discussion of the maps last week.
During that meeting, the supervisors moved to send the IRC another round of suggestions on how the maps could better provide representation to northern Arizona communities within and outside of Coconino County. The suggestions sent by the county supervisors were also endorsed by Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy in a letter sent to the commission.
Concerns are largely centered around the draft legislative maps. Those maps determine the district boundaries for the state senate and house.
Still, as the commission has discussed the maps in recent days, much of the attention has been focused on the Tucson and Phoenix areas rather than on northern Arizona.
Supervisors expressed concerns over the ability of tribal voices to be consistently heard in the state capital given how the boundaries are currently drawn, as well as the splitting of several communities that had hoped to be contained within a single district.
Finally, supervisors pointed to how, as the draft districts are drawn, there is not a single competitive district within northern Arizona.
The draft districts passed by the commission largely split Coconino County in two, placing most of the county within the Native American-centered District 6, which also includes the city of Flagstaff.
In addition to Flagstaff, District 6 as drawn would include much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation before swinging to the south to include the Fort Apache Reservation and San Carlos Reservation as well.
Of the voting age population within the new district, about 7% are Hispanic while about 54% identified as Native American. That is compared to Native Americans making up about 68% of the population in the current majority minority legislative district that was adopted last cycle.
And supervisors worried that the lower percentage of Native American voters could mean a less consistent tribal voice within the state legislature.
The supervisors suggested adjustments, including dropping Flagstaff from that district, which would bring the number of Native American voters within the district to 58% of its population.
Areas mostly south and southeast of Flagstaff would make up the new District 7 in the draft. That district would include Williams, Sedona, Winslow, Snowflake, Show Low and Eager before swinging south to pick up Payson, Globe and Florence.
Verde Valley would largely be included within District 5 along with Prescott.
County Board Chair Matt Ryan said in his view, the proposed districts ignored much of the public testimony that the commission had heard from the county and other interest groups, specifically around communities of interest that had wanted to be grouped within a single district.
During listening sessions earlier this year, the commission had heard a desire from Camp Verde to be separated from Prescott and instead be included within the same district as Sedona. Likewise, the commission heard testimony that Flagstaff and Sedona should be within the same district.
“They have heard from us here in northern Arizona, both in terms of the County Board of Supervisors as well as the city of Flagstaff, as well as business people in northern Arizona, as well as the folks down in Sedona -- I mean there has been numerous testimony to […] especially preserve our communities of interest,” said Supervisor Patrice Horstman, echoing Ryan.
Changing the maps to include Flagstaff within District 7 rather than 6 would also make District 7 much more competitive, providing the northern portion of the state with at least one competitive district, Ryan said.
At the moment, none of the commission’s draft districts within northern Arizona are competitive.
The Native American-centered Legislative District 6, which also includes Flagstaff, leans Democrat by 42 points while District 7 to the south leans Republican by 29 points.
To the southwest, the planned Legislative District 5, containing Prescott and much of the Verde Valley, is a safe Republican district by more than 20 points.
Meanwhile, farther west, the proposed District 3 runs down much of the state’s western edge and includes Kingman and about half of the Arizona Strip and favors Republicans by more than 48 points.
Draft congressional district
The draft maps depict Congressional District 2 representing most of northern Arizona, including Coconino County, and large portions of central Arizona north of the Phoenix area. Both Payson and Prescott would be encompassed by the district, as would Flagstaff, the entirety of the Navajo Nation and several other tribes.
Much like the current Congressional District 1, the new District 2 would also cover much of eastern Arizona before curling between Phoenix and Tucson, encompassing Globe, Surprise, Show Low and Florence.
According to the commission, the new district is considered a fairly safe Republican seat with Republican candidates favored by more than 7 points. The commission considers a difference of more than 4 points noncompetitive.
The new district’s voting age population would be about 13% Hispanic with about 21% identifying as Native American.
