As end of eviction moratorium nears, Front Door receives calls from worried tenants in Flagstaff

Flagstaff nonprofits are gearing up for what could be a tough upcoming year for many as a moratorium on evictions comes to an end.

Since September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has had a moratorium on evictions, but that is set to end on Dec. 31. For those who have been left unemployed by the pandemic, that may mean months of unpaid rent coming due all at once.

Although it is hard to tell just how many households could be at risk for eviction in Coconino County and Flagstaff, it is estimated that as many as 39% of households could be at risk statewide, according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

And for the last several months, that reality has become ever clearer for those with the Front Door program.

Front Door Specialist Michelle McManimon said in recent months she has been fielding an increasing number of calls, not from those who are without homes, but from residents who fear they may be evicted.