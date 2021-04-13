As eastern Grand Canyon Park entrance reopens, Page leaders breathe a sigh of relief

Page Mayor Bill Diak and Coldwell told the Arizona Daily Sun last month that the closure cut off the city from the largest draw for tourism in the region. With the east entrance closed, tourists were forced to drive a roundabout way through Flagstaff if they wanted to visit Page, Lake Powell or Horseshoe Bend, so many simply opted not to, Coldwell said.

Page officials had been pressuring elected leaders and Keable to reopen the east entrance.

“It's really good news for the city of Page. It has already made a difference, believe it or not. Our numbers at Horseshoe Bend increased drastically over the weekend,” Coldwell said. "Foot traffic in town has increased. So, you know, I think we're going see some of those weekend people that we weren't seeing before.”

Coldwell said he believes several significant factors played a role in Keable’s decision.

On March 31, the Navajo Nation Council voted to reopen tribal roads on the Navajo reservation to tourists and other visitors. That resolution was vetoed by Nation President Jonathan Nez, who cited the danger posed by new strains of the virus as a reason roads should remain closed.