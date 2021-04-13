As eastern Grand Canyon Park entrance reopens, Page leaders breath a sigh of relief

For the first time in just over a year, tour buses sat outside hotels in Page this weekend.
Page City Manager Darren Coldwell told the Arizona Daily Sun he thinks that has a lot to do with a decision by Grand Canyon National Park last week.
On Thursday, the Grand Canyon National Park reopened its eastern entrance to the South Rim of the park. That entrance had been closed since April 2020 as a measure to limit travel and the spread of COVID-19 across the nearby Navajo Nation and other northern Arizona communities.
But with vaccination efforts in full swing across Arizona and on tribal lands, Park Superintendent Ed Keable made the decision to reopen the east entrance.
In a media release, Keable said he made the decision after consulting with both Navajo Nation leaders and the nearby Cameron Chapter. Previously, park officials had said the entrance wouldn’t reopen until May.
“As vaccine rollouts continue, we recognize the need to normalize our operations and allow for visitors to have a drive-thru option on Hwy 64,” Keable said in a statement.
That decision had been long sought by local business leaders and city officials in nearby communities including Page, who have pointed at the closure of the east entrance as one reason local economies are struggling.
Page Mayor Bill Diak and Coldwell told the Arizona Daily Sun last month that the closure cut off the city from the largest draw for tourism in the region. With the east entrance closed, tourists were forced to drive a roundabout way through Flagstaff if they wanted to visit Page, Lake Powell or Horseshoe Bend, so many simply opted not to, Coldwell said.
Page officials had been pressuring elected leaders and Keable to reopen the east entrance.
“It's really good news for the city of Page. It has already made a difference, believe it or not. Our numbers at Horseshoe Bend increased drastically over the weekend,” Coldwell said. "Foot traffic in town has increased. So, you know, I think we're going see some of those weekend people that we weren't seeing before.”
Coldwell said he believes several significant factors played a role in Keable’s decision.
On March 31, the Navajo Nation Council voted to reopen tribal roads on the Navajo reservation to tourists and other visitors. That resolution was vetoed by Nation President Jonathan Nez, who cited the danger posed by new strains of the virus as a reason roads should remain closed.
But Coldwell said he thinks the message carried by the council’s vote was significant. Additionally, Coldwell said the Cameron Chapter supported the reopening of the entrance.
Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey also significantly pulled back on COVID-19 related restrictions, ending municipal mask mandates and eliminating occupancy limits for business.
“I think [park officials] saw with Gov. Ducey dropping his restrictions and opening up the state, I think that they realized that they were maybe a little bit behind the times for Arizona,” Coldwell said.
Mask wearing is required at all locations on the Navajo Nation.
And not everything is back to normal at the park’s east entrance. No services -- including food, gas, and the campground -- will be available at Desert View until further notice as staffing at the park is still a challenge.
The nearest services available to Desert View are in Cameron, about 30 miles east of the Desert View developed area. Other services are currently available on the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village.
Credit cards, Your Pass Now, and America the Beautiful passes will be accepted for entry. Cash will not be accepted at this time.
