As Ducey issued emergency declaration, flooding pushed Flagstaff to forefront of climate debate

Video of that event taken by Flagstaff resident Taylor Landy showing a neighbor’s Toyota Prius being washed down Steves Boulevard went viral, garnering millions of views online and thrusting Flagstaff into debate over additional action on climate change.

Across the country, activists and politicians pointed to the video as an example of climate change in action and used it to make the case for systematic policy solutions over individual actions as the way to tackle the issue.

In a post on Twitter that got more than 120,000 likes, a professor at Rice University in Texas commented that the Prius washed away by the flood was an apt metaphor for how the United States has sought to tackle climate change so far – the action of an individual being washed away by a larger problem.

The video was even shared by controversial New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has pushed for the Green New Deal, a proposal that mixes a jobs and infrastructure plan with wide-reaching action on climate change.

But how much does the flooding that has inundated much of Flagstaff in recent days have to do with a changing climate?

For their part, residents experiencing the floods had mixed feelings on whether the weather they were seeing was an example of the climate changing.

