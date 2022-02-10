As COVID wears on, Flagstaff Fire Department adjusts to new normal

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a dull drone for Flagstaff Fire Department.

The gloves and N-95 masks have become routine, as has the seemingly constant wiping down of equipment after each call.

But the man seated on the concrete outside the Guidance Center has his mask pulled below his chin. His mouth is visible as he complains of pain and yet still the four firefighters and ambulance crew circle close to hear what he has to say. It's almost as though there's no pandemic at all -- if you ignore their masks, latex gloves and eye protection worn by the four men who make up the "C" shift at Butler Avenue's Station Four.

They won't bother asking the man to pull up his mask as they speak with him outside, FFD engineer Ryan Church explains. It's better to wait to avoid an aggressive situation. They'll give the man a new mask once he's safely behind the closed ambulance doors.

"There's a lot going on," Church said.

There is indeed a lot going on and it's the new normal -- whatever that might mean -- for Flagstaff's emergency responders.

'We kind of just assume everyone has COVID'

Firefighters, who often are certified emergency medical providers, have been on the pandemic’s front lines since the beginning.

They were always required to wear gloves and eye protection when responding to calls. The masks are a new addition courtesy of the pandemic, according to Capt. Paul Sanders. They've become an unexpected blessing in the months since, protecting them from strange smells when they enter unknown houses and scenes.

"I think we'll probably keep wearing masks long after this now," Sanders said.

Sometimes they will know what they're getting into when responding to a scene. A dispatcher will warn them that additional personal protective equipment is required due to a possible COVID case. Then they pull out the gowns, which were once only found in the obstetrician kit, and the face shield. The dispatchers will try to warn them if they're responding to a potential COVID case, but even the dispatchers don't know. They're overworked too -- just like everyone else.

"We kind of just assume everyone has COVID until proven otherwise at this point," Sanders said. "We've definitely become a little desensitized to it now because we've been doing this for two years."

Desensitized or not, it's still a different world -- and for some, like newcomer Kyle Wilson, it's all they've ever known. Wilson went through the academy and started on the job in a world where gloves are changed with each call and thrown into a trash can on the back of the fire engine, instead of on the floor of the cab. All he knows is the constant wiping down of the truck, each piece of equipment, the zippers on their gear and practically every surface in the firehouse.

It's a stark contrast from March 2020, when no one knew what to expect as cases climbed and Flagstaff shut down.

Every call was a risk and the community was hyper-aware during the first months of the pandemic, worried that a cough or unknown ache could be COVID.

"The beginning was scary," Church said. "We didn't know what to expect. No one did."

Now, it feels much like a bad flu season, Sanders said. Sick call patients have always been a thing and they won't stop.

Staying safe is always the goal for firefighters, but it's taken on a new meaning as the pandemic drags on. The job has always been full of risk and the pandemic only added to it. Sanders said they've all gotten COVID at least once. They've all been vaccinated, too.

Staffing has been a huge challenge. FFD, like practically every industry currently, is understaffed. Officials are currently working to hire another eight or nine firefighters to bring them back to full staffing.

COVID exposures are tracked and result in a multi-day quarantine depending on whether they're symptomatic. An exposure can easily ruin scheduling, though, draining an already overtapped staff. That's what happened during the holidays as the number of suspected and confirmed cases surged. They managed to pull together an adequate level of staffing by calling on those who weren't sick to work overtime.

The fire department does not get to close, and "B" Shift Battalion Chief Eric Caputo was quick to point out they've never stopped working.

"We've responded to every call that's come in and we're going to do our best out there. We appreciate the patience from the public," he said.

Multiple firefighters told the Arizona Daily Sun they've noticed fewer COVID-related calls in recent weeks. The number of total calls, however, has remained steady and most are medical calls.

Wilson was unable to provide an exact number, but he said the department saw its highest number of calls in 2020 and 2021.

"They've stayed pretty constant and I don't see that changing," he added.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.